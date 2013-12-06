Michelle Bernstein's mother taught her how to make this recipe when she was five years old because it is such an essential part of Argentinean cuisine; a bowl of chimichurri can be found on every dinner table. In her home base of Miami, the award-winning chef is known for her expert cooking with Latin flavors. Super tasty, traditional and incredibly easy to make, her recipe features fresh parsley, garlic and tangy vinegar. It gets an extra kick from oregano and crushed red pepper. Chimichurri is typically served with steak, but it's also great on smoky grilled fish and chicken. More Condiments
How to Make It
In a food processor, combine the parsley, vinegar, garlic, oregano and crushed red pepper. Process until smooth; season with salt and pepper. Transfer the sauce to a bowl and pour the olive oil over the mixture. Let stand for at least 20 minutes.
Make Ahead
Notes
Watch this how-to video to find out the best way to peel and chop garlic.
Serve With
This traditional chimichurri recipe is incredibly versatile. Serve it over beautifully charred steaks or as a sauce for a mixed grill. It’s also perfect with grilled chicken or seared tuna.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 5
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Midori Clough Harris
Review Body: This was the best Chimichurri recipe my husband and I have ever made. It was very authentic to what some of the Argentine chefs have made. Very well balanced. It was so addicting. I kept drizzling it on my baguette while waiting for our steaks to cook. This is definitely a keeper.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-06
Author Name: Tori Pintar
Review Body: This is a super easy and delicious chimichurri recipe. The oregano really shines and it was excellent with our wild elk steak!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-01-26
Author Name: RONALD FRED
Review Body: I have many chimichuri recipes my arsenal. I always make it for anything from steak to lamb.. As I was not home to make it last night so my daughter tried this recipe and boy am I glad... It is the best I have ever tasted.. So I will not be using any other recipe ever again...
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-03-29
Author Name: Diane Nelson
Review Body: Great recipe and love that it didn't make a huge quantity.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-09-03
Author Name: Christina Burdette
Review Body: Absolutely amazing!!! I put it on top of my steak, potatoes, and salad! Can’t wait to try it on other stuff.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2018-02-26
Author Name: rahappygirl123
Review Body: Yum, we ate this with steak and potatoes. I didn't have fresh oregano so I just substituted a pinch of dried. This is delicious and I imagine you can eat this with anything you grill.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-08-03
Author Name: Deborah Kane
Review Body: Fantastic! Served over thinly sliced grilled flank steak.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-08-02
Author Name: Edgar Chiriff
Review Body: Please, it's not just Argentine, it's also from Uruguay, the largest meat eating country in the world (per capita). It's a staple for every "parrillada" in both Uruguay and Argentina. It's also great on sausages and blood sausages and many other cuts of meat, chicken, lamb, seafood and basically anything that is thrown on a grill (parrilla). I ta pairs perfectly with the wood smoke flavor from the embers used for grilling.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2018-01-04
Author Name: wineguy911
Review Body: Decent enough recipe by the looks of it, but to make it more authentic it needs to be made with Italian parsley, the only parsley I've ever seen in Argentina.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2018-01-01