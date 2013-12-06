Traditional Chimichurri

Author Name: Midori Clough Harris Review Body: This was the best Chimichurri recipe my husband and I have ever made. It was very authentic to what some of the Argentine chefs have made. Very well balanced. It was so addicting. I kept drizzling it on my baguette while waiting for our steaks to cook. This is definitely a keeper. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-07-06

Author Name: Tori Pintar Review Body: This is a super easy and delicious chimichurri recipe. The oregano really shines and it was excellent with our wild elk steak! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-01-26

Author Name: RONALD FRED Review Body: I have many chimichuri recipes my arsenal. I always make it for anything from steak to lamb.. As I was not home to make it last night so my daughter tried this recipe and boy am I glad... It is the best I have ever tasted.. So I will not be using any other recipe ever again... Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-03-29

Author Name: Diane Nelson Review Body: Great recipe and love that it didn't make a huge quantity. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-09-03

Author Name: Christina Burdette Review Body: Absolutely amazing!!! I put it on top of my steak, potatoes, and salad! Can’t wait to try it on other stuff. Review Rating: Date Published: 2018-02-26

Author Name: rahappygirl123 Review Body: Yum, we ate this with steak and potatoes. I didn't have fresh oregano so I just substituted a pinch of dried. This is delicious and I imagine you can eat this with anything you grill. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-08-03

Author Name: Deborah Kane Review Body: Fantastic! Served over thinly sliced grilled flank steak. Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-08-02

Author Name: Edgar Chiriff Review Body: Please, it's not just Argentine, it's also from Uruguay, the largest meat eating country in the world (per capita). It's a staple for every "parrillada" in both Uruguay and Argentina. It's also great on sausages and blood sausages and many other cuts of meat, chicken, lamb, seafood and basically anything that is thrown on a grill (parrilla). I ta pairs perfectly with the wood smoke flavor from the embers used for grilling. Review Rating: Date Published: 2018-01-04