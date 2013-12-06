Traditional Chimichurri
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : makes about 3/4 cup
Michelle Bernstein
June 2006

Michelle Bernstein's mother taught her how to make this recipe when she was five years old because it is such an essential part of Argentinean cuisine; a bowl of chimichurri can be found on every dinner table. In her home base of Miami, the award-winning chef is known for her expert cooking with Latin flavors. Super tasty, traditional and incredibly easy to make, her recipe features fresh parsley, garlic and tangy vinegar. It gets an extra kick from oregano and crushed red pepper. Chimichurri is typically served with steak, but it's also great on smoky grilled fish and chicken.    More Condiments  

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped parsley
  • 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 4 large garlic cloves, minced (2 1/2 tablespoons)
  • 2 tablespoons oregano leaves
  • 2 teaspoons crushed red pepper
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

How to Make It

Step

In a food processor, combine the parsley, vinegar, garlic, oregano and crushed red pepper. Process until smooth; season with salt and pepper. Transfer the sauce to a bowl and pour the olive oil over the mixture. Let stand for at least 20 minutes.

Make Ahead

The chimichurri can be refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature before serving.

Notes

Watch this how-to video to find out the best way to peel and chop garlic.

Serve With

This traditional chimichurri recipe is incredibly versatile. Serve it over beautifully charred steaks or as a sauce for a mixed grill. It’s also perfect with grilled chicken or seared tuna.

Suggested Pairing

Chimichurri sauce originated in Argentina as a complement to the country's great grass-fed beef; similarly, a smoky Argentine Malbec will make a great partner to grilled steaks topped with this expert sauce.

