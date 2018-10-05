Tourmaline
Paul Child
November 2018

Julia Child wasn’t the only recipe writer in her household. Paul child delighted in inventing cocktail recipes, which he prepared for Julia and for the couple’s lucky guests. Named for the gemstone, this cocktail by Paul Child gets its ruby color from beet juice. Use fresh or bottled beet juice, or even leftover liquid from cooking beets, to impart color and a faintly earthy-sweet aroma. 

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup (2 ounces) London dry gin (such as Beefeater)
  • 1 tablespoon beet juice
  • 1 tablespoon sweetened lime juice (such as Rose’s), or more to taste
  • 1 lime wheel

How to Make It

Step

Pour gin, beet juice, and sweetened lime juice in a mixing glass, and fill with ice. Using a bar spoon, stir until outside of glass is frosty, about 30 seconds; strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.

