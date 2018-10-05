Tourmaline

Christopher Testani
Julia Child wasn’t the only recipe writer in her household. Paul child delighted in inventing cocktail recipes, which he prepared for Julia and for the couple’s lucky guests. Named for the gemstone, this cocktail by Paul Child gets its ruby color from beet juice. Use fresh or bottled beet juice, or even leftover liquid from cooking beets, to impart color and a faintly earthy-sweet aroma.
How to Make It
Step
Pour gin, beet juice, and sweetened lime juice in a mixing glass, and fill with ice. Using a bar spoon, stir until outside of glass is frosty, about 30 seconds; strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5