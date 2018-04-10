Toum 
Cedric Angeles
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : about 1 1/2 cups
Gerald Addison and Chris Morgan
May 2018

Think of toum as an ancient Arabic version of aioli, minus the eggs and with a much stronger garlic punch. Just two ingredients, garlic and grapeseed oil, create the smooth emulsion here. This recipe comes from Maydan in Washington, D.C., where a variety of dips are served platter-style with flatbread and whole roasted chicken. Slideshow: More Garlic Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup garlic cloves (about 20 cloves) 
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt 
  • 1 1/4 cups grapeseed oil, divided 
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, divided 

How to Make It

Step

Combine garlic and salt in a food processor. Process until very finely chopped, about 10 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as necessary. With processor running, drizzle in 5 tablespoons oil, and process until blended. Add 1 tablespoon lemon juice, and process until well combined, about 30 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides as necessary. With processor running, slowly drizzle in remaining oil in a thin stream, and process until fully blended. Add remaining 1 tablespoon lemon juice; pulse to combine. Cover and chill until ready to serve, up to 1 day.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up