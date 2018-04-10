Step

Combine garlic and salt in a food processor. Process until very finely chopped, about 10 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as necessary. With processor running, drizzle in 5 tablespoons oil, and process until blended. Add 1 tablespoon lemon juice, and process until well combined, about 30 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides as necessary. With processor running, slowly drizzle in remaining oil in a thin stream, and process until fully blended. Add remaining 1 tablespoon lemon juice; pulse to combine. Cover and chill until ready to serve, up to 1 day.