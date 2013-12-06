Tostones: Savory Plantains

How to Make It

Step 1 Peel the plantains: Cut off the ends using a sharp knife, score the skin on four sides, then use your fingers to pry the skin loose.

Step 2 Cut peeled plantains into one-inch pieces. Fry them in a skillet in the vegetable oil over moderately high heat for five minutes, then set them out on paper towels to drain and cool slightly.

Step 3 Smash each fried plantain to a quarter-inch thickness with a tool called a tostonera. You can also use a mallet or the heel of your hand.

Step 4 Soak the plantains in salty water for one minute; they'll emerge perfectly seasoned. Set them out on paper towels to drain.