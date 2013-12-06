Tostones: Savory Plantains
© Lucy Schaeffer
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Lourdes Castro
May 2009

Lourdes Castro teaches students how to fry plantains for perfect tostones.    Latin American Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 3 unripe (firm and green) plantains
  • 3 cups vegetable oil
  • Salt
  • Lime

How to Make It

Step 1    

Peel the plantains: Cut off the ends using a sharp knife, score the skin on four sides, then use your fingers to pry the skin loose.

Step 2    

Cut peeled plantains into one-inch pieces. Fry them in a skillet in the vegetable oil over moderately high heat for five minutes, then set them out on paper towels to drain and cool slightly.

Step 3    

Smash each fried plantain to a quarter-inch thickness with a tool called a tostonera. You can also use a mallet or the heel of your hand.

Step 4    

Soak the plantains in salty water for one minute; they'll emerge perfectly seasoned. Set them out on paper towels to drain.

Step 5    

Fry the tostones again for five minutes until crisp; drain them on paper towels and season with a little bit more salt before serving. They're delicious with a squirt of fresh lime juice, too.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up