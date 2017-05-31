How to Make It

Step 1 Cut off the ends of the plantains. Using a knife, score each one lengthwise 3 times and pry off the peel. Slice the plantains crosswise into 2-inch pieces.

Step 2 In a deep skillet, heat 1 1/2 inches of oil to 350°. Fry the plantains in batches, turning occasionally, until light golden, about 5 minutes per batch. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the plantains to a paper towel–lined baking sheet to cool. Using a small skillet, flatten each plantain 1/8 inch thick between 2 sheets of parchment paper.