Tostones 
Douglas Friedman
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
Rocky Barnette
July 2017

Marfa, Texas, chef Rocky Barnette’s twice-fried plantains make crispy yet chewy scoopers for guacamole and other Latin dips.

Ingredients

  • 4 large green plantains 
  • Vegetable oil, for frying 
  • Sea salt, preferably  sal de gusano (see Note) or Himalayan 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cut off the ends of the plantains. Using a knife, score each one lengthwise 3 times and pry off the peel. Slice the plantains crosswise into 2-inch pieces. 

Step 2    

In a deep skillet, heat  1 1/2 inches of oil to 350°. Fry the plantains in batches, turning occasionally, until light golden, about 5 minutes per batch. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the plantains to a paper towel–lined baking sheet to cool. Using a small skillet, flatten each  plantain 1/8 inch thick between  2 sheets of parchment paper.  

Step 3    

Reheat the oil to 350°. Fry the flattened plantains in batches, turning once, until golden and crispy, 4 to 6 minutes per batch. Transfer to a paper towel–lined baking sheet as they’re done and season generously with sea salt. Serve right away.

Notes

Sal de gusano, or worm salt, is Oaxacan sea salt flavored with dried worms and chiles.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up