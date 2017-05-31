Marfa, Texas, chef Rocky Barnette’s twice-fried plantains make crispy yet chewy scoopers for guacamole and other Latin dips.
How to Make It
Cut off the ends of the plantains. Using a knife, score each one lengthwise 3 times and pry off the peel. Slice the plantains crosswise into 2-inch pieces.
In a deep skillet, heat 1 1/2 inches of oil to 350°. Fry the plantains in batches, turning occasionally, until light golden, about 5 minutes per batch. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the plantains to a paper towel–lined baking sheet to cool. Using a small skillet, flatten each plantain 1/8 inch thick between 2 sheets of parchment paper.
Reheat the oil to 350°. Fry the flattened plantains in batches, turning once, until golden and crispy, 4 to 6 minutes per batch. Transfer to a paper towel–lined baking sheet as they’re done and season generously with sea salt. Serve right away.
Notes
Sal de gusano, or worm salt, is Oaxacan sea salt flavored with dried worms and chiles.
