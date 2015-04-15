Tostada Chilaquiles
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Christina Nguyen
May 2015

These high-rising chilaquiles, layered with tomatillo salsa and topped with a fried egg, are made from store-bought tostadas instead of the traditional tortilla chips. Slideshow: More Mexican Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 pounds tomatillos, husked and rinsed
  • 1 large jalapeño, stemmed
  • 2 cups (packed) chopped cilantro leaves and stems, plus small sprigs for garnish
  • 1/4 cup garlic cloves
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 1 small onion, thinly sliced
  • Twelve 6-inch tostadas
  • 4 large eggs
  • One 15-ounce can black beans—rinsed, drained, warmed and seasoned with salt
  • Sliced radishes, sliced jalapeños and crumbled queso fresco, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, combine the tomatillos and jalapeño  and add 8 cups of water. Bring to a boil, then simmer over moderate heat, stirring, until the tomatillos are very soft but not falling apart, about 15 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the tomatillos to a blender. Add 1 cup of the cooking liquid to the blender. Add the chopped cilantro and garlic cloves and puree until smooth. Season the salsa with salt and pepper. Discard the remaining cooking liquid.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden, 7 to 8 minutes. Stir in the tomatillo salsa and simmer for 5 minutes. Dip 1 tostada at  a time in the tomatillo salsa, turning, until some of the salsa is absorbed but the tostada still holds its shape, about 15 seconds. Transfer the tostada to  a large plate; repeat with the remaining tostadas. Transfer the remaining salsa to a bowl.

Step 3    

In a large nonstick skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Crack the eggs into the skillet and cook sunny-side up over moderate heat, 3 to 4 minutes.

Step 4    

Place 1 tostada on each of 4 plates. Spoon some of the beans on top and cover with another tostada. Repeat with the remaining beans and 4 remaining tostadas. Top each stack with a fried egg. Garnish with the radishes, jalapeños, queso fresco  and cilantro sprigs and serve with the remaining salsa.

Make Ahead

The tomatillo salsa can be refrigerated for 2 days; reheat before using.

Suggested Pairing

Pair with a crisp, zesty Sauvignon Blanc.

