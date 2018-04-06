Tortuga Rum Cake 

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the cake: Preheat oven to 325°F. Generously grease a 6- to 8-cup Kugelhopf or Bundt pan with butter, and dust lightly with all-purpose flour.

Step 2 Whisk together almond flour, all-purpose flour, and salt in a medium bowl. Set aside.

Step 3 Place butter in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat on medium-high speed until pale and creamy, about 3 minutes. Gradually add 1 cup granulated sugar, beating until light and fluffy, about 4 minutes. Scrape down sides of bowl, and add eggs, 1 at a time, beating until well combined after each addition. (Batter may look slightly broken; do not overmix.)

Step 4 Reduce speed to medium-low, and add flour mixture to butter mixture, one-third at a time, beating for 15 seconds after each addition, stopping as necessary to scrape down sides of bowl to ensure all flour is incorporated.

Step 5 Scoop 1/2 cup batter into a small bowl, and whisk in 2 tablespoons rum. Add rum batter back to remaining batter, and stir to combine. (Dough may not be completely smooth; do not overmix.)

Step 6 Spoon batter into prepared pan, and tap pan against counter to distribute evenly. Bake in preheated oven until golden brown and a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 42 to 45 minutes.

Step 7 Make the rum simple syrup: While cake bakes, combine 1/4 cup sugar and 1/4 cup water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium, and cook, stirring occasionally, until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat, and stir in 1 tablespoon rum. Return to low heat, and keep warm.

Step 8 Place cake in pan on a wire rack set inside a baking sheet. Pour 3 tablespoons rum simple syrup over cake. Cool cake 10 minutes. Invert cake onto rack, and brush with remaining syrup. Let cool completely, about 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Step 9 Make the vanilla icing: Whisk together milk and vanilla bean paste in a small bowl. Place powdered sugar in a medium bowl, and whisk in milk mixture until smooth.