Tortillitas de camarones are shrimp fritters from the province of Cádiz in Andalusia, in Spain. This version was inspired by the legendary ones made at Casa Balbino. There, they’re made with small, head-on shrimp, but they’re equally delicious with thinly sliced raw shrimp. Slideshow: More Shrimp Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/3 cups semolina flour 
  • 1/2 pound peeled and deveined large  shrimp, halved lengthwise  and thinly sliced into strips 
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped onion 
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley 
  • 1 garlic clove, minced 
  • Kosher salt 
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for frying 
  • Flaky sea salt 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, combine the semolina flour with 2 cups of water. Stir in the shrimp, onion, parsley and garlic. Season with kosher salt.  

Step 2    

In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 1 inch of olive oil to 350°. Line a baking sheet with paper towels. Working in batches of 4, add about 1/4 cup of batter at a time to the hot oil, stirring the batter in between each scoop to make sure the liquid does not settle on top. Fry the tortillitas, turning once, until golden, about 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to the paper towels and season with sea salt. Repeat and serve. 

