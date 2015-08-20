Tortilla Soup with Wild Rice

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat the olive oil in a large pot. Add the onion and peppers and cook, stirring occasionally, over moderately high heat until the onions are soft and translucent, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add the jalapeño and garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the chili powder, cumin, cocoa, oregano, paprika, cayenne, red pepper, salt and a few turns of black pepper; cook until fragrant, about 1 to 2 minutes.

Step 2 Stir in the tomatoes, the chicken broth and the rice; bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and add the chicken. Simmer until the chicken is cooked through and no longer pink, about 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and use two forks to pull the meat apart. Return the chicken to the soup and simmer until the rice is tender and puffy, about 20 to 25 minutes. Stir in the corn.

Step 3 While the soup is simmering, heat 1/2 inch of vegetable oil in a skillet over moderate heat until shimmering. Fry the tortilla strips in batches for 3 minutes, until crispy. Transfer to a paper towel and immediately sprinkle with salt and squeeze with lime.