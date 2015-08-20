Tortilla Soup with Wild Rice

Wild rice is a healthy and earthy addition to this hearty tortilla soup. Slideshow: More Mexican Recipes
How to Make It
Heat the olive oil in a large pot. Add the onion and peppers and cook, stirring occasionally, over moderately high heat until the onions are soft and translucent, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add the jalapeño and garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the chili powder, cumin, cocoa, oregano, paprika, cayenne, red pepper, salt and a few turns of black pepper; cook until fragrant, about 1 to 2 minutes.
Stir in the tomatoes, the chicken broth and the rice; bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and add the chicken. Simmer until the chicken is cooked through and no longer pink, about 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and use two forks to pull the meat apart. Return the chicken to the soup and simmer until the rice is tender and puffy, about 20 to 25 minutes. Stir in the corn.
While the soup is simmering, heat 1/2 inch of vegetable oil in a skillet over moderate heat until shimmering. Fry the tortilla strips in batches for 3 minutes, until crispy. Transfer to a paper towel and immediately sprinkle with salt and squeeze with lime.
Ladle the soup into bowls and serve with tortilla strips, lime wedges, diced avocado, sour cream, fresh cilantro and shredded Monterey jack or crumbled queso fresco.
Author Name: Analisemae
Review Body: Love this! The only changes I made were to use white rice and rotisserie chicken, and fire roasted diced tomatoes. I simmered it as long as it took to cook the rice. Super flavorful and everything I wanted it to be!
Date Published: 2016-12-12
Author Name: Emad Bomeer
Review Body: Does anyone know what the carb intake for this dish is?
Date Published: 2017-03-02