Tortilla Soup with Lentils

How to Make It
Heat the olive oil in a large pot. Add the onion and peppers and cook, stirring occasionally, over moderately high heat until the onions are soft and translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the jalapeño and garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the chili powder, cumin, cocoa, oregano, paprika, cayenne, red pepper, 1/2 teaspoon of salt, a few turns of black pepper, and the sausage; cook, breaking up the sausage with a wooden spoon, until the sausage is browned and cooked through, about 7 minutes.
Stir in the tomatoes and the chicken stock and bring to a boil. Stir in the lentils, reduce to a simmer and cook until the lentils are tender, 30 to 35 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat 1/2 inch of vegetable oil in a skillet over moderate heat until shimmering. Fry the tortilla strips in batches for 3 minutes, until crispy. Transfer to a paper towel and immediately sprinkle with salt and squeeze with lime.
Ladle into bowls and serve with tortilla strips, lime wedges, diced avocado, sour cream, fresh cilantro and shredded Monterey jack or crumbled queso fresco.
Diced avocado, sour cream, fresh cilantro, shredded Monterey jack or crumbled queso fresco.
