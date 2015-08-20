Tortilla Soup with Beer

Let your soup get a little drunk so that you may have more flavor. The hops in beer are a delicious addition to classic tortilla soup. Slideshow: More Mexican Recipes
Heat the olive oil in a large pot. Add the onion and peppers and cook, stirring occasionally, over moderately high heat until the onions are soft and translucent, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add the jalapeño and garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the chili powder, cumin, cocoa, oregano, red pepper, paprika, cayenne, red pepper, teaspoon of salt and a few turns of black pepper; cook until fragrant, about 1 to 2 minutes.
Stir in the tomatoes, the chicken broth and the beer; bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and add the chicken. Simmer until the chicken is cooked through and no longer pink, about 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and use two forks to pull the meat apart. Return the chicken to the soup and stir in the corn.
While the soup is simmering, heat 1/2 inch of vegetable oil in a skillet over moderate heat until shimmering. Fry the tortilla strips in batches for 3 minutes, until crispy. Transfer to a paper towel and immediately sprinkle with salt and squeeze with lime.
Ladle the soup into bowls and serve with tortilla strips, lime wedges, diced avocado, sour cream, fresh cilantro and shredded Monterey jack or crumbled queso fresco.
Diced avocado, sour cream, fresh cilantro, shredded Monterey jack or crumbled queso fresco.
