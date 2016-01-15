Tortellini with Pesto and Cherry Tomatoes
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
August 2014

Think of this colorful ode to summer as a pizza in a bowl.  Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1/2 cup pine nuts
  • 3/4 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 cups fresh basil
  • 2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 8 ounces cheese tortellini
  • 1/2 pint cherry or grape tomatoes
  • 1/4 cup torn fresh basil leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor with the motor running, drop in the garlic and finely chop. Add the nuts, cheese, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and pulse to finely chop. Add the basil and pulse to finely chop. With the motor running, add the oil, blending to combine.

Step 2    

In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta until al dente. Reserve 3/4 cup of the pasta cooking water, then drain the pasta. Toss the pasta with the pesto and about half the reserved cooking water. Add more water for a looser consistency.

Step 3    

Halve the tomatoes and toss with the pasta. Season to taste with salt and pepper, then garnish with the basil leaves and serve.

