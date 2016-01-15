Tortellini with Pesto and Cherry Tomatoes

Think of this colorful ode to summer as a pizza in a bowl. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes
How to Make It
In a food processor with the motor running, drop in the garlic and finely chop. Add the nuts, cheese, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and pulse to finely chop. Add the basil and pulse to finely chop. With the motor running, add the oil, blending to combine.
In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the pasta until al dente. Reserve 3/4 cup of the pasta cooking water, then drain the pasta. Toss the pasta with the pesto and about half the reserved cooking water. Add more water for a looser consistency.
Halve the tomatoes and toss with the pasta. Season to taste with salt and pepper, then garnish with the basil leaves and serve.
