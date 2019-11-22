Torn Escarole Salad with Warm Bacon Vinaigrette

Preheat oven to 400°F. Toss together bread, chile-sesame oil, and 1/2 teaspoon salt on a rimmed baking sheet; spread in an even layer. Bake in preheated oven, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and crisp, about 20 minutes.

Step 2

Meanwhile, cook bacon in a large skillet over medium, stirring occasionally, until crisp, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer bacon to a plate lined with paper towels, reserving 3 tablespoons drippings in skillet. Add shallot to skillet; cook over low, scraping any browned bits from bottom of skillet, until shallot is softened, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; whisk in olive oil, apple butter, vinegar, Dijon, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.