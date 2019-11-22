Torn Escarole Salad with Warm Bacon Vinaigrette
Caitlin Bensel
By Liz Mervosh

Lightly spicy croutons tossed in chile-sesame oil before toasting,smoky bacon, and crumbled blue cheese add rich, savory dimension to this quick, dinner-worthy salad. A dollop of apple butter adds a natural sweetness to the dressing, but honey can be used in its place.

Ingredients

  • 6 cups torn crusty Italian bread
  • 1/3 cup hot chile-sesame oil (such as S&B La-Yu Chili Oil) or olive oil
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 4 thick-cut applewood-smoked bacon slices, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped shallot
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons apple butter or 2 teaspoons honey
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 6 cups torn escarole
  • 2 small Honeycrisp apples, cut into matchsticks
  • 4 ounces mild blue cheese (such as Gorgonzola dolce), crumbled (about 1 cup)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 400°F. Toss together bread, chile-sesame oil, and 1/2 teaspoon salt on a rimmed baking sheet; spread in an even layer. Bake in preheated oven, stirring occasionally, until golden brown and crisp, about 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, cook bacon in a large skillet over medium, stirring occasionally, until crisp, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer bacon to a plate lined with paper towels, reserving 3 tablespoons drippings in skillet. Add shallot to skillet; cook over low, scraping any browned bits from bottom of skillet, until shallot is softened, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat; whisk in olive oil, apple butter, vinegar, Dijon, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Step 3    

Toss together escarole, apples, cheese, and bacon in a large bowl. Add shallot dressing; toss to coat. Transfer to a large platter; sprinkle with croutons.

Make Ahead

Croutons can be made a day ahead and stored in an airtight container at room temperature.

