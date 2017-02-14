Torn Chicken with  Crispy Rice and  Kimchi Vinaigrette 
© John Kernick
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Hugh Acheson
March 2017

Mixing crispy baked rice with soft, fluffy steamed rice creates the most addictive texture. Chef Hugh Acheson tops that magical rice with shredded chicken, sautéed bok choy and a spicy, tangy vinaigrette made with kimchi. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • Jasmine Rice (see Note)  or 3 cups warm  cooked white rice 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon canola oil 
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 3 small bok choy, halved lengthwise 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons Kimchi Vinaigrette (see Note)
  • 2 cups shredded Best-Ever Roast Chicken (above) or rotisserie chicken  
  • Thai basil sprigs,  for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°.  In a medium bowl, mix 1/2 cup  of the rice with the canola oil. Spread on a large rimmed  baking sheet. Bake for 15 to  20 minutes, until crisp. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the bok choy cut side down and season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderately high heat until browned on the bottom, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip and cook until crisp-tender, 2 minutes longer. Transfer to a plate.  

Step 3    

In a bowl, toss the crispy rice with the remaining 2 1/2 cups  of cooked rice and 1/4 cup of the vinaigrette. Transfer to shallow bowls and top with the bok choy and chicken. Spoon the remaining vinaigrette into  the bowls. Garnish with basil. 

Notes

Jasmine Rice

Kimchi Vinaigrette

Best-Ever Roast Chicken

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up