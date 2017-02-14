Torn Chicken with  Crispy Rice and  Kimchi Vinaigrette 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°. In a medium bowl, mix 1/2 cup of the rice with the canola oil. Spread on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until crisp.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the bok choy cut side down and season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderately high heat until browned on the bottom, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip and cook until crisp-tender, 2 minutes longer. Transfer to a plate.