Torn Chicken with  Crispy Rice and  Kimchi Vinaigrette 

Mixing crispy baked rice with soft, fluffy steamed rice creates the most addictive texture. Chef Hugh Acheson tops that magical rice with shredded chicken, sautéed bok choy and a spicy, tangy vinaigrette made with kimchi. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. In a medium bowl, mix 1/2 cup of the rice with the canola oil. Spread on a large rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, until crisp.
Meanwhile, in a large skillet, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the bok choy cut side down and season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderately high heat until browned on the bottom, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip and cook until crisp-tender, 2 minutes longer. Transfer to a plate.
In a bowl, toss the crispy rice with the remaining 2 1/2 cups of cooked rice and 1/4 cup of the vinaigrette. Transfer to shallow bowls and top with the bok choy and chicken. Spoon the remaining vinaigrette into the bowls. Garnish with basil.
