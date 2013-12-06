Tonic & Gin
Ryan Fitzgerald

Despite the name, this drink contains no tonic; it gets tonic's acidic quinine flavor from Bonal, a French aperitif wine that's infused with quinine and other aromatics. If you can't find Bonal (which is newly available in the U.S.), Dubonnet rouge is a fine substitute. Glassware Guide  Classic Cocktail Recipes

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all of the remaining ingredients except the club soda and garnish and shake well. Strain into a chilled collins glass, stir in the club soda and garnish with the orange twist.

