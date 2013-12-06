Tommy’s Margarita

This Margarita riff was created in 1987 by Julio Bermejo at Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant in San Francisco. Ryan Fitzgerald argues that replacing orange-flavored Triple sec with agave syrup showcases the taste of the tequila—especially aged ones like reposados and añejos. Slideshow: More Delicious Margaritas
How to Make It
Step
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the tequila, fresh lime juice and agave syrup and shake well. Strain the drink into a chilled, ice-filled double rocks glass.
