Tommy’s Margarita
Serves : Makes 1 Drink
This Margarita riff was created in 1987 by Julio Bermejo at Tommy’s Mexican Restaurant in San Francisco. Ryan Fitzgerald argues that replacing orange-flavored Triple sec with agave syrup showcases the taste of the tequila—especially aged ones like reposados and añejos. Slideshow: More Delicious Margaritas

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 2 ounces reposado tequila
  • 1 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1 ounce agave syrup (1 tablespoon agave nectar mixed with 1 tablespoon water)

How to Make It

Step

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the tequila, fresh lime juice and agave syrup and shake well. Strain the drink into a chilled, ice-filled double rocks glass.

