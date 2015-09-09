Tomatoes Two Ways with Crab and Soppressata

How to Make It

Step 1 Halve the tomatoes crosswise. Grate them on a box grater, discarding the skin; you should have 1 1/2 cups of pulp.

Step 2 In a medium saucepan, heat the oil. Add the onion and garlic and season with the red pepper, paprika, salt and black pepper. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened, about 5 minutes. Add the wine and simmer until just evaporated, 3 minutes. Add the grated tomatoes and basil sprig and cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce thickens, 20 to 25 minutes. Discard the basil sprig.