Tomatoes Two Ways with Crab and Soppressata
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
James Henry
October 2015

This quintessential summer dish combines slices of fresh tomatoes and a bright tomato sauce flavored with wine, basil, garlic and spices. Slideshow: More Healthy French Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound ripe tomatoes
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup minced white onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper
  • Pinch of sweet paprika
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 1 large purple or green basil sprig, plus basil sprigs and flowers (optional), for garnish
  • 2 ounces uncured soppressata or hot Italian sausage, crumbled
  • 1 1/2 pounds heirloom tomatoes, cut into 1/2-inch slices 
  • 4 ounces lump crabmeat (about 3/4 cup)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Halve the tomatoes crosswise. Grate them on a box grater, discarding the skin; you should have 1 1/2 cups of pulp.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, heat the oil. Add the onion and garlic and season with the red pepper, paprika, salt and black pepper. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened, about 5 minutes. Add the wine and simmer until just evaporated, 3 minutes. Add the grated tomatoes and basil sprig and cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce thickens, 20 to 25 minutes. Discard the basil sprig. 

Step 3    

Add the soppressata to the sauce and cook, stirring, until cooked through, about 5 minutes. Spoon the sauce into shallow bowls and cover with the sliced tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper. Top with the crab, garnish with basil and serve.

Make Ahead

The sauce can be refrigerated for 2 days.

Suggested Pairing

A full-bodied, minerally Jura white.

