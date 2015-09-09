Tomatoes Two Ways with Crab and Soppressata

This quintessential summer dish combines slices of fresh tomatoes and a bright tomato sauce flavored with wine, basil, garlic and spices. Slideshow: More Healthy French Recipes
Halve the tomatoes crosswise. Grate them on a box grater, discarding the skin; you should have 1 1/2 cups of pulp.
In a medium saucepan, heat the oil. Add the onion and garlic and season with the red pepper, paprika, salt and black pepper. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened, about 5 minutes. Add the wine and simmer until just evaporated, 3 minutes. Add the grated tomatoes and basil sprig and cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce thickens, 20 to 25 minutes. Discard the basil sprig.
Add the soppressata to the sauce and cook, stirring, until cooked through, about 5 minutes. Spoon the sauce into shallow bowls and cover with the sliced tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper. Top with the crab, garnish with basil and serve.
