Tomatoes with Herbs and Almond Vinaigrette
JOHN KERNICK
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Dan Kluger
August 2016

New York City chef Dan Kluger makes a deeply flavorful vinaigrette for summer's sweetest and juiciest tomatoes. Instead of dry-roasting almonds for his salad, Kluger toasts them in olive oil until they're crisp and golden, then uses the richly flavored oil to make a tangy dressing. Slideshow: More Tomato Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup almonds, coarsely chopped and sifted
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 garlic clove, finely grated
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 pounds mixed heirloom tomatoes, some sliced, some halved
  • 1/3 cup very thinly sliced red onion, soaked in ice water for 10 minutes
  • 1/2 small jalapeño, minced
  • 1/4 cup torn mint leaves
  • 1/4 cup torn Thai basil leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium skillet, cook the almonds in the oil over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until well browned, about 7 minutes. Strain the oil through a fine sieve into a heatproof bowl; reserve the almonds for the salad. Immediately whisk the garlic into the warm oil and let cool slightly, then whisk in the vinegar, lime juice and sugar. Season the dressing with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Spread the tomatoes on a large baking sheet. Season with salt and let stand for 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Drain the onions; pat dry. Scatter half of the almonds  on a platter and top them with  the tomatoes. Drizzle with the dressing and top with the onion, jalapeño, mint, basil and  the remaining almonds. Serve.

Suggested Pairing

Vibrant French rosé.

