Tomatoes with Herbs and Almond Vinaigrette

New York City chef Dan Kluger makes a deeply flavorful vinaigrette for summer's sweetest and juiciest tomatoes. Instead of dry-roasting almonds for his salad, Kluger toasts them in olive oil until they're crisp and golden, then uses the richly flavored oil to make a tangy dressing. Slideshow: More Tomato Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium skillet, cook the almonds in the oil over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until well browned, about 7 minutes. Strain the oil through a fine sieve into a heatproof bowl; reserve the almonds for the salad. Immediately whisk the garlic into the warm oil and let cool slightly, then whisk in the vinegar, lime juice and sugar. Season the dressing with salt and pepper.
Spread the tomatoes on a large baking sheet. Season with salt and let stand for 5 minutes.
Drain the onions; pat dry. Scatter half of the almonds on a platter and top them with the tomatoes. Drizzle with the dressing and top with the onion, jalapeño, mint, basil and the remaining almonds. Serve.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5