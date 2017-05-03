Tomatoes with Bagna Cauda and  Chinese Sausage  
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Jonathan Whitener
June 2017

The killer garlic-anchovy sauce is as delicious on pasta as it is as a dip for vegetables. Slideshow: More Tomato Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 cup minced garlic 
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter 
  • 2 anchovy fillets, minced 
  • 1 tablespoon crushed red pepper 
  • Kosher salt 
  • 6 Chinese sausages  (10 ounces), cut into 1/2-inch pieces (see Note) 
  • 1/2 cup canola oil 
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped chives 
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped parsley 
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped dill 
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped mint 
  • 1/2 cup Kewpie mayonnaise (see Note) 
  • 1/2 cup crème fraîche 
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • Eight 4-ounce tomatoes, preferably Momotaro, cut into wedges 
  • Fleur de sel, for sprinkling  

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, cook the olive oil, garlic and butter over moderate heat, whisking frequently, until the garlic  just starts to color, about  7 minutes. Whisk in the anchovies and cook, whisking, until the garlic is golden, 5 to 7 minutes more. Transfer the bagna cauda to a heatproof medium bowl and let cool slightly. Whisk in the crushed red pepper and let the bagna cauda cool completely, stirring occasionally. Season with salt. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a food processor, pulse the sausages until finely ground. In a large skillet, combine the ground sausage with 1/2 cup of water and cook over high heat, stirring frequently, until the water evaporates and the sausage is rendered, about 5 minutes. Add the canola oil and cook over moderately high heat, stirring constantly, until the sausage bits are browned and crisp, about 7 minutes more. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the crispy sausage to paper towels to drain.

Step 3    

In a small bowl, mix the chives with the parsley, dill and mint. In a medium bowl, whisk the Kewpie mayo with the crème fraîche, lemon juice and 1/4 cup of the mixed herbs.  Season the herbed dressing with salt.  

Step 4    

Spread the herbed dressing in 8 very shallow bowls or on a platter. Arrange the tomatoes on top. Spoon some of the bagna cauda on top, then sprinkle with the crispy sausage, remaining mixed herbs and fleur de sel. Serve right away.  

Notes

Look for Chinese sausage and Kewpie mayonnaise at Asian markets.  

