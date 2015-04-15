Tomato, Zucchini and Salami Pizza
© Katie Quinn Davies
Active Time
50 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes two 12-inch pizzas
Katie Quinn Davies
May 2015

This crisp pizza from blogger Katie Quinn Davies is the ideal summer pie, with toppings that include both zucchini and zucchini blossoms. Slideshow: More Pizza Recipes

Ingredients

DOUGH

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing
  • 3/4 cup warm water
  • 3/4 teaspoon active dry yeast
  • 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
  • Salt

SAUCE

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • One 15-ounce can diced tomatoes
  • 1 cup tomato puree
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper
  • Pinch of sugar
  • 10 large basil leaves, torn
  • Salt
  • Black pepper

PIZZA

  • 8 slices of provolone cheese (6 ounces)
  • 20 thin slices of spicy salami (4 ounces)
  • 1/2 pound baby zucchini with flowers (flowers optional)—zucchini thinly sliced, flowers halved lengthwise and pistils snipped off
  • 1/2 pound cherry tomatoes
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Dried oregano and extra-virgin olive oil, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the dough

Grease a large bowl with olive oil. In a small bowl, whisk the water with the yeast and let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes.  In another large bowl, whisk the flour with a large pinch of salt. Make a well in the center of the flour and pour in the yeast mixture and the 1 1/2 tablespoons of olive oil. Stir with a fork until the dough just starts to come together. Turn the dough out onto a generously floured work surface and knead until very smooth, about 5 minutes. Transfer the dough to the greased bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place until doubled in bulk, about 1 hour.

Step 2    Meanwhile, make the sauce

In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until just softened, about 4 minutes. Add the diced tomatoes, tomato puree, crushed red pepper, sugar and basil and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until thickened and reduced to 2 cups, about 18 minutes. Season the sauce with salt and black pepper.

Step 3    Make the pizzas

Preheat the oven to 450° for at least 30 minutes. Grease a large rimmed baking sheet. Cut the pizza dough into 2 pieces. On  a lightly floured work surface, roll or stretch out 1 piece of the dough to a 12-inch round; transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Spread half of the sauce over the dough and top with half of the cheese, salami, zucchini and tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper. Bake the pizza for 15 to 18 minutes, until the crust is browned. Garnish with dried oregano and a drizzle of olive oil. Repeat with the remaining dough and toppings. Serve hot.

Make Ahead

The pizza sauce can be refrigerated for 3 days.

Suggested Pairing

Sparkling wine is a perfect match for pizza because it goes equally well with cheese, meat and vegetables. Serve this with Italian Prosecco.

