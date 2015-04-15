Tomato, Zucchini and Salami Pizza

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the dough Grease a large bowl with olive oil. In a small bowl, whisk the water with the yeast and let stand until foamy, about 5 minutes. In another large bowl, whisk the flour with a large pinch of salt. Make a well in the center of the flour and pour in the yeast mixture and the 1 1/2 tablespoons of olive oil. Stir with a fork until the dough just starts to come together. Turn the dough out onto a generously floured work surface and knead until very smooth, about 5 minutes. Transfer the dough to the greased bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let rise in a warm place until doubled in bulk, about 1 hour.

Step 2 Meanwhile, make the sauce In a large saucepan, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until just softened, about 4 minutes. Add the diced tomatoes, tomato puree, crushed red pepper, sugar and basil and bring to a boil. Simmer over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until thickened and reduced to 2 cups, about 18 minutes. Season the sauce with salt and black pepper.