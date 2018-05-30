Tomato Water Gazpacho 

At Vicia in St. Louis, Best New Chef Michael Gallina closes the loop in his cooking. This refreshing gazpacho highlights Gallina’s zero-waste approach: The base of it is built on the tomato seeds and pulp, plus the brine of pickled green tomatoes, from an elegant amuse-bouche of Tomato and Watermelon Bites. The total time for this recipe includes straining the gazpacho in the refrigerator overnight, which yields a clear but deeply flavorful broth.
How to Make It
Combine all ingredients in a nonreactive bowl. Cover and chill 12 hours.
Transfer mixture to a food processor, and pulse until coarsely chopped. Line a fine wire-mesh strainer with 2 layers of cheesecloth, and set over a second nonreactive bowl. Pour tomato mixture into cheesecloth, loosely tie, and strain in refrigerator 8 hours or overnight.
Squeeze cheesecloth and its contents to extract as much liquid as possible. Discard solids. Season gazpacho with salt to taste, and serve chilled.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5