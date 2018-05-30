Tomato Water Gazpacho 
Greg DuPree
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
20 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Michael Gallina
July 2018

At Vicia in St. Louis, Best New Chef Michael Gallina closes the loop in his cooking. This refreshing gazpacho highlights Gallina’s zero-waste approach: The base of it is built on the tomato seeds and pulp, plus the brine of pickled green tomatoes, from an elegant amuse-bouche of Tomato and Watermelon Bites. The total time for this recipe includes straining the gazpacho in the refrigerator overnight, which yields a clear but deeply flavorful broth. 

Ingredients

  • 3 cups torn fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 2 cups watermelon scraps (not including rind) from Tomato and Watermelon Bites
  • 1 cup tomato seeds and liquid from Tomato and Watermelon Bites
  • 1/2 cup pickling liquid from Tomato and Watermelon Bites
  • 1 medium cucumber, peeled and chopped (about 1 1/2 cups)
  • 2 medium-size red bell peppers, chopped (about 1 1/4 cups)
  • 1 medium-size red onion, chopped (about 1 1/4 cups)
  • 1 jalapeño chile, seeded and chopped
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine all ingredients in a nonreactive bowl. Cover and chill 12 hours.

Step 2    

Transfer mixture to a food processor, and pulse until coarsely chopped. Line a fine wire-mesh strainer with 2 layers of cheesecloth, and set over a second nonreactive bowl. Pour tomato mixture into cheesecloth, loosely tie, and strain in refrigerator 8 hours or overnight.

Step 3    

Squeeze cheesecloth and its contents to extract as much liquid as possible. Discard solids. Season gazpacho with salt to taste, and serve chilled.

