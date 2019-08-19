Tomato Soup with Ibérico Ham

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine oil and ham in a large Dutch oven, and cook over medium, stirring often, until ham fat is rendered, about 6 minutes. Remove ham with a slotted spoon, and set aside.

Step 2 Increase heat to medium-high. Add carrots, onion, leek, and garlic to Dutch oven; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender but not browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Add chopped tomatoes, chopped mint, salt, cumin, and black pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes have released their liquid and are completely broken down, 45 to 50 minutes.