Tomato Soup with Ibérico Ham
Victor Protasio
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
By Luis Miguel López Domínguez and Adela López Domínguez
September 2019

This soup uses no broth or water; tomatoes form the entire base. Crispy ham and fresh mint offset the acidic sweetness of those tomatoes. If you cannot find rosa de Barbastro tomatoes, use the juiciest, ripest tomatoes at the market.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving
  • 2 (1 1/2-ounce) packages jamón ibérico (such as Cinco Jotas), finely chopped
  • 3 medium carrots, chopped
  • 1 large yellow onion, chopped
  • 1 medium leek, white and light green parts chopped
  • 7 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 6 1/2 pounds rosa de Barbastro tomatoes or other juicy beefsteak-style tomatoes, chopped
  • 1/4 cup loosely packed fresh mint leaves, finely chopped, plus more fresh mint leaves, for garnish
  • 4 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • Fig jam or fresh figs, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine oil and ham in a large Dutch oven, and cook over medium, stirring often, until ham fat is rendered, about 6 minutes. Remove ham with a slotted spoon, and set aside.

Step 2    

Increase heat to medium-high. Add carrots, onion, leek, and garlic to Dutch oven; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender but not browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Add chopped tomatoes, chopped mint, salt, cumin, and black pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes have released their liquid and are completely broken down, 45 to 50 minutes.

Step 3    

Working in batches, transfer soup to a blender. Secure lid on blender, and remove center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over opening. Process until very smooth, about 1 minute. Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a bowl; discard solids. Serve hot, sprinkled with reserved ham and mint leaves, drizzled with oil, and topped with fig jam or fresh figs.

Suggested Pairing

Substantial Spanish rosado.

