Tomato Soup with Feta, Olives and Cucumbers
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
David Chang
September 2014

This pretty, fresh-tasting tomato soup is David Chang’s riff on Greek salad: He tops it with tomatoes, olives, honeyed cucumbers and feta. Slideshow: Cold Soups

Ingredients

  • 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 1 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • 3/4 cup pitted Niçoise olives
  • 2 tablespoons oregano leaves
  • 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon sherry vinegar
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 small Kirby cucumber, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 5 tomatoes, chopped
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 2 ounces feta cheese, preferably Greek, crumbled (1/2 cup)
  • Baby greens, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, heat the 6 tablespoons of oil. Add the onion, olives and oregano and cook over moderately low heat, stirring, until the onion is softened, about 7 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in both vinegars. Season with salt. Cool to room temperature.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a bowl, toss the cucumber with 1/2 tablespoon of the honey and season with salt.

Step 3    

In a blender, puree the chopped tomatoes with the remaining 1/2 tablespoon of honey and season generously with salt and pepper.

Step 4    

Pour the soup into shallow bowls. Top with the onion-olive mixture, cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices and feta. Drizzle with olive oil, garnish with baby greens and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Tangy, vibrant rosé.

