Tomato Soup with Feta, Olives and Cucumbers

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, heat the 6 tablespoons of oil. Add the onion, olives and oregano and cook over moderately low heat, stirring, until the onion is softened, about 7 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in both vinegars. Season with salt. Cool to room temperature.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a bowl, toss the cucumber with 1/2 tablespoon of the honey and season with salt.

Step 3 In a blender, puree the chopped tomatoes with the remaining 1/2 tablespoon of honey and season generously with salt and pepper.