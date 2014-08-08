Tomato Soup with Feta, Olives and Cucumbers

This pretty, fresh-tasting tomato soup is David Chang’s riff on Greek salad: He tops it with tomatoes, olives, honeyed cucumbers and feta. Slideshow: Cold Soups
In a medium saucepan, heat the 6 tablespoons of oil. Add the onion, olives and oregano and cook over moderately low heat, stirring, until the onion is softened, about 7 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in both vinegars. Season with salt. Cool to room temperature.
Meanwhile, in a bowl, toss the cucumber with 1/2 tablespoon of the honey and season with salt.
In a blender, puree the chopped tomatoes with the remaining 1/2 tablespoon of honey and season generously with salt and pepper.
Pour the soup into shallow bowls. Top with the onion-olive mixture, cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices and feta. Drizzle with olive oil, garnish with baby greens and serve.
Suggested Pairing
