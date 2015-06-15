Tomato Salad with Tomato Water Granita

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the granita In a blender or food processor, puree the chopped tomatoes until nearly smooth. Line a strainer with a double layer of cheesecloth and set over a medium bowl. Pour the tomato puree into the strainer and let drain in the refrigerator overnight. You should have about 1 cup of tomato water; reserve the solids for making soup or sauce. Whisk the honey and vinegar into the tomato water and season lightly with salt.

Step 2 Pour the tomato water into an 8-inch-square glass or stainless steel baking pan. Freeze for 1 hour. Scrape the frozen edges into the center with a fork. Freeze for about 3 hours longer, scraping hourly, until the granita is uniformly icy and flaky.