Tomato Salad with Tomato Water Granita
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
4 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Michael Fojtasek and Grae Nonas
July 2015

Chefs Michael Fojtasek and Grae Nonas explore every dimension of the tomato in this ingenious mix of flavors, temperatures and textures. Slideshow: More Tomato Recipes

Ingredients

GRANITA

  • 5 large tomatoes, chopped (2 1/4 pounds)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • Sea salt

SALAD

  • 2 1/2 pounds multicolored heirloom tomatoes, cut into different sizes
  • 2 cups multicolored cherry tomatoes, halved (10 ounces)
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • Sea salt
  • Black pepper
  • Chervil sprigs, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the granita

In a blender or food processor, puree the chopped tomatoes until nearly smooth. Line a strainer with a double layer of cheesecloth and set over a medium bowl. Pour the tomato puree into the strainer and let drain in the refrigerator overnight. You should have about  1 cup of tomato water; reserve the solids for making soup or sauce. Whisk the honey and vinegar into the tomato water and season lightly with salt.

Step 2    

Pour the tomato water into an 8-inch-square glass or stainless steel baking pan. Freeze for 1 hour. Scrape the frozen edges into the center with a fork. Freeze for about 3 hours longer, scraping hourly, until the granita is uniformly icy and flaky.

Step 3    Make the salad

In a large bowl, toss all of the tomatoes with the 3 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Transfer to shallow bowls and spoon the granita on top. Garnish with chervil sprigs, drizzle with olive oil and serve.

Make Ahead

The granita can be frozen for up to 3 days. Fluff before serving.

Notes

Make the granita with blemished tomatoes, a.k.a. "seconds"—often overripe, they have the most flavor.

Suggested Pairing

Serve this summer salad with a zesty, aromatic California Sauvignon Blanc.

