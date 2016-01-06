Tomato Salad with Red Onion, Dill & Feta

This salad is a nod to my mom and my Greek heritage,” Symon says. In addition to dill, a common herb in Greek cuisine, Symon adds plenty of mint and basil.
Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook
In a small bowl, cover the onion slices with ice water and let stand for 10 minutes. Drain the onion.
In a large bowl, combine the garlic and vinegar. Whisking constantly, drizzle in the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Add the bell pepper, cucumber, basil, mint, dill and onion and toss to coat. Let marinate for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the tomatoes and toss gently; season with salt and pepper. Transfer the salad to a platter, top with the feta and serve.
Review Body: I came across this salad recipe in August of 2016 and have made several variations of it ever since. I rarely have all the ingredients (especially when at the cottage) but that doesn't matter - it just makes the end result more interesting!
Date Published: 2017-07-10