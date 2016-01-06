Tomato Salad with Red Onion, Dill & Feta
© Chris Court
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Michael Symon

This salad is a nod to my mom and my Greek heritage,” Symon says. In addition to dill, a common herb in Greek cuisine, Symon adds plenty of mint and basil. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

  • 1/2 red onion, very thinly sliced (about 2 ounces)
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 red bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • One-third of an English cucumber, thinly sliced (1/4 pound)
  • 1/4 cup torn basil leaves
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped mint
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh dill
  • 1 pound assorted heirloom tomatoes, cut into bite-size pieces
  • 4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, cover the onion slices with ice water and let stand for 10 minutes. Drain the onion. 

Step 2    

In a large bowl, combine the garlic and vinegar. Whisking constantly, drizzle in the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Add the bell pepper, cucumber, basil, mint, dill and onion and toss to coat. Let marinate for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the tomatoes and toss gently; season with salt and pepper. Transfer the salad to a platter, top with the feta and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Robust, fruit-forward rosé.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up