Tomato, Onion and Green Pepper Salad with Shiso
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Nancy Singleton Hachisu
September 2014

Although this blend of raw tomatoes, paper-thin onion and mild green peppers seems Italian, it’s a common mix for Japanese farm families. Instead of the usual squirt of mayonnaise, author Nancy Singleton Hachisu drizzles on an Asian vinaigrette. Slideshow: Summer Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1/4 pound small mild green peppers, such as Italian frying peppers, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced crosswise
  • 1/2 small onion, very thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil, preferably cold-pressed
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons organic soy sauce
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons brown rice vinegar
  • 6 shiso leaves, thinly sliced

How to Make It

Step

In a large bowl, gently toss the tomatoes, peppers and onion. Drizzle with the oil, soy sauce and vinegar. Scatter the shiso on top and serve right away.

