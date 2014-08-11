Tomato, Onion and Green Pepper Salad with Shiso

© Fredrika StjÃ¤rne
Although this blend of raw tomatoes, paper-thin onion and mild green peppers seems Italian, it’s a common mix for Japanese farm families. Instead of the usual squirt of mayonnaise, author Nancy Singleton Hachisu drizzles on an Asian vinaigrette. Slideshow: Summer Salad Recipes
In a large bowl, gently toss the tomatoes, peppers and onion. Drizzle with the oil, soy sauce and vinegar. Scatter the shiso on top and serve right away.
