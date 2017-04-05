Tomato Jam 
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 cups
Marcus Samuelsson
May 2017

Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s tomato jam borders on being a paste—it’s rich, thick, deliciously sweet and tangy, and excellent on all manner of sandwiches. Slideshow: More Jam Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup dried currants 
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar 
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil 
  • 1/2 cup very thinly sliced shallots 
  • 1/4 cup very thinly sliced garlic 
  • 1/4 cup very thinly sliced peeled  fresh ginger 
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste 
  • 2 cups tomato puree 
  • 1 cup diced fresh tomatoes 
  • 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar  
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh curry leaves (see Note) 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons crumbled fenugreek leaves  (see Note) 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, cover the currants with the vinegar and let stand until plumped, about 10 minutes. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the shallots, garlic and ginger and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and just starting to brown, about 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste and cook, stirring, until the vegetables are evenly coated, about 1 minute. Add the tomato puree, diced tomatoes, sugar, currants and vinegar and bring to a boil over high heat. Simmer over moderate heat, stirring frequently, until thickened, about 20 minutes. Stir in the chopped curry leaves and crumbled fenugreek leaves and let cool. Season the tomato jam with salt and pepper.

Make Ahead

The tomato jam can be refrigerated for up to 1 week. 

Notes

Fresh curry leaves and dried fenugreek leaves are available at Indian markets and on amazon.com. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up