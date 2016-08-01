Tomato, Haricots Verts and Potato Salad

This rustic Italian salad is a great way to showcase perfect, in-season produce. Swap out the summer tomatoes and green beans for roasted root vegetables and fennel in the winter, or asparagus and shaved artichokes in the spring—the possibilities are endless. Slideshow: More Summer Salads
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan, cover the potatoes with cold water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderate heat until the potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and let cool slightly, then cut in half.
Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. Fill a large bowl with ice water. Add the haricots verts and a generous pinch of salt to the saucepan and blanch until crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Drain and transfer to the ice bath to cool. Drain the beans again and dry thoroughly.
In a large bowl, whisk the olive oil with the vinegar. Add the potatoes, beans, tomatoes, olives, red onion and capers and toss gently. Fold in the basil and parsley, season with salt and pepper and serve.
Author Name: Jessica Miranda
Review Body: Beautiful and tasty salad! I served it with grilled lamb at a dinner party and the combination was excellent. The salad also stores well in the fridge for several days. I made 1/2 recipe and my husband and I ate it as a side dish for three meals.
Date Published: 2016-08-28
Author Name: Marisol2020
Review Body: Fast, easy and beautiful. Would be great alongside a protein or even half a grilled cheese sandwich.
Date Published: 2016-08-29
Author Name: baklash84
Review Body: This is simple fresh ingredients. Love your recipe.
Date Published: 2016-08-31
Author Name: Amy Elizabeth Armstrong
Review Body: A new easy favorite, and so versatile. Top with grilled tuna steak and you have tuna nicoise!
Date Published: 2016-09-28
Author Name: Kayko Stanton
Review Body: Great with Prosecco!!
Date Published: 2016-08-28
Author Name: Sharmeen
Review Body: This one looks really healthy. Thanks for sharing, this will be a great addition to my diet.
Date Published: 2016-09-13
Author Name: VitaminMePlease
Review Body: added to my recipe book! Thanks for sharing. This is so healthy.. :)
Date Published: 2016-09-13