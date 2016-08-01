Tomato, Haricots Verts and Potato Salad
CON POULOS
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Enzo Colaiacomo
September 2016

This rustic Italian salad is a great way to showcase perfect, in-season produce. Swap out the summer tomatoes and green beans for roasted root vegetables and fennel in the winter, or asparagus and shaved artichokes in the spring—the possibilities are endless. Slideshow: More Summer Salads

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds mixed baby potatoes
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/2 pound haricots verts, trimmed
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 pint mixed cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 3/4 cup mixed pitted olives, halved
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 2 tablespoons capers, drained and rinsed
  • 1 cup lightly packed torn basil leaves
  • 1/2 cup lightly packed parsley leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, cover the potatoes with cold water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderate heat until the potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and let cool slightly, then cut in half.

Step 2    

Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. Fill a large bowl with ice water. Add the haricots verts and a generous pinch of salt to the saucepan and blanch until crisp-tender, about 2 minutes. Drain and transfer to the ice bath to cool. Drain the beans again and dry thoroughly.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, whisk the olive oil with the vinegar. Add the potatoes, beans, tomatoes, olives, red onion and capers and toss gently. Fold in the basil and parsley, season with salt and pepper and serve.

Suggested Pairing

A fragrant white blend.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up