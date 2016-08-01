Tomato, Haricots Verts and Potato Salad

Author Name: Jessica Miranda Review Body: Beautiful and tasty salad! I served it with grilled lamb at a dinner party and the combination was excellent. The salad also stores well in the fridge for several days. I made 1/2 recipe and my husband and I ate it as a side dish for three meals. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-08-28

Author Name: Marisol2020 Review Body: Fast, easy and beautiful. Would be great alongside a protein or even half a grilled cheese sandwich. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-08-29

Author Name: baklash84 Review Body: This is simple fresh ingredients. Love your recipe. Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-08-31

Author Name: Amy Elizabeth Armstrong Review Body: A new easy favorite, and so versatile. Top with grilled tuna steak and you have tuna nicoise! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-09-28

Author Name: Kayko Stanton Review Body: Great with Prosecco!! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-08-28

Author Name: Sharmeen Review Body: This one looks really healthy. Thanks for sharing, this will be a great addition to my diet. Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-09-13