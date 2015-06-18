Tomato-Feta Salad with Lime and Mint
© Nicole Franzen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
April Bloomfield
July 2015

Chef April Bloomfield uses summer’s best heirloom tomatoes in a simple but spectacular salad that’s dressed with a zippy garlic-and-lime dressing. Slideshow: More Summer Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 large heirloom tomatoes (2 1/4 pounds), each cut into 1-inch wedges
  • 1 small red onion, halved and thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 tablespoon finely grated lime zest plus 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1 small garlic clove, minced
  • 4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled
  • 1/2 cup lightly packed mint leaves
  • Salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a large bowl, toss the tomatoes with the onion, olive oil, lime zest, lime juice and garlic. Gently fold in the feta and mint. Season with salt and pepper and fold again. Serve right away.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this refreshing summer salad with a vibrant, medium-bodied Spanish Albariño.

