Tomato-Feta Salad with Lime and Mint

Author Name: Beverly Orth

Review Body: I've made this salad twice for group events and everyone likes it. It is pretty, tastes great, and is easy to put together. Try to use firmer tomatoes if you can. because riper tomatoes will release a lot of juice during the prep phase. I like to use a combination of yellow, orange, red and purple tomatoes for more visual contrast.

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2016-07-26