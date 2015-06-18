Tomato-Feta Salad with Lime and Mint

Chef April Bloomfield uses summer’s best heirloom tomatoes in a simple but spectacular salad that’s dressed with a zippy garlic-and-lime dressing. Slideshow: More Summer Salad Recipes
How to Make It
In a large bowl, toss the tomatoes with the onion, olive oil, lime zest, lime juice and garlic. Gently fold in the feta and mint. Season with salt and pepper and fold again. Serve right away.
Author Name: Beverly Orth
Review Body: I've made this salad twice for group events and everyone likes it. It is pretty, tastes great, and is easy to put together. Try to use firmer tomatoes if you can. because riper tomatoes will release a lot of juice during the prep phase. I like to use a combination of yellow, orange, red and purple tomatoes for more visual contrast.
