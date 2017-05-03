Tomato-Fennel Marinade
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 1/2 cups
Justin Chapple
June 2017

Fresh tomatoes and tomato paste combine to make an ultra-tomato-flavored marinade. It’s great on shrimp, fish and pork.  Slideshow: More Marinade Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound ripe tomatoes, halved 
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1/4 cup tomato paste 
  • 1 tablespoon ground fennel 
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper 
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely grated 

How to Make It

Step

Working over a medium bowl, grate the tomatoes on a box grater until only the skins are left in your hand; discard the skins. Whisk in the olive oil, tomato paste, fennel, pepper and garlic.

