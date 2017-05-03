Tomato-Fennel Marinade

Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Fresh tomatoes and tomato paste combine to make an ultra-tomato-flavored marinade. It’s great on shrimp, fish and pork. Slideshow: More Marinade Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Working over a medium bowl, grate the tomatoes on a box grater until only the skins are left in your hand; discard the skins. Whisk in the olive oil, tomato paste, fennel, pepper and garlic.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: sbalian
Review Body: I think it will be excellent as a dipping sauce as well
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-22