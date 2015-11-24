Tomato Chicken Noodle Soup
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes about 12 cups
Ian Knauer
October 2014

This soup is even great when served cold like a gazpacho. Slideshow: More Chicken Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 carrots, chopped
  • 1 celery stalk, chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 cups chicken stock
  • 1 (32-ounce) can whole tomatoes in juice
  • 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs, sliced
  • 1/2 pound small pasta shells
  • Fresh basil leaves for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the onion, carrots, celery, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the stock, tomatoes with their juices and chicken, then bring to a gentle boil. Cook until the chicken is cooked through, 20 to 25 minutes, then stir in the pasta and boil until al dente. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste, then serve.

