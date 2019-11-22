Tomato-Braised Baccalà with Olives and Polenta

Simmering soaked salt cod in a tomato sauce filled with peppers, onions, and olives infuses the fish with flavor and leaves it flaky and tender. Sweet and creamy polenta, enriched with lightly tangy mascarpone, sops up the sauce and balances the brightly flavored fish.
How to Make It
Place baccalà in a large bowl; add cold water to cover, and let soak in refrigerator 48 hours, changing cold water twice a day. Drain baccalà, and cut into 6 pieces (about 3 ounces each). Set aside.
Bring 6 cups water and 21/2 teaspoons salt to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Gradually add polenta, whisking constantly. Return mixture to a boil, whisking constantly. Reduce heat to medium-low, and cook, uncovered, whisking occasionally, until polenta is tender and creamy, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Remove from heat, and whisk in mascarpone until smooth. Cover to keep warm until ready to serve.
Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium. Add onion, garlic, and red pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and onion is translucent, about 6 minutes. Add wine, and cook, stirring occasionally, until mostly evaporated, 8 to 10 minutes. Add crushed tomatoes and their juices, olives, oregano, black pepper, bay leaves, and remaining 1/4 cup olive oil. Cook, stirring often, until sauce is slightly thickened, about 8 minutes.
Add cod to tomato sauce, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until cod flakes easily when pressed with a fork, 16 to 20 minutes, flipping cod pieces after 10 minutes. Stir in remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt or more to taste. Remove and discard bay leaves. Serve cod and sauce over polenta. Sprinkle with parsley, and serve with lemon wedges.