Tomato and Tofu Caprese Salad with Asian Vinaigrette
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Roy Choi

“I had an extraordinary Caprese salad at Tra Vigne in Napa Valley and it changed my world,” Choi says. For his multiculti take here, tofu and soy sauce stand in for the traditional mozzarella and balsamic. “It’s refreshing without disrupting the romance of the original,” he says. Amazing Tomato Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces firm tofu
  • Three 1-inch-thick slices of white bread, crusts removed and bread cubed
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons mirin
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 scallion, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated garlic
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 3/4 pound tomatoes, cored and sliced
  • 1/2 cup Thai basil leaves    
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion

How to Make It

Step 1    

Set the tofu on a paper towel–lined plate. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours or overnight to drain the excess water. Cut the tofu into 1/2-inch cubes or rectangles. 

Step 2    

In a food processor, pulse the bread until coarse crumbs form; you should have about 1/3 cup. In a small skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the bread crumbs and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden, 4 to 5 minutes. 

Step 3    

In a small bowl, whisk the soy sauce with the vinegar, mirin, sugar, scallion, ginger, garlic and the remaining  1/4 cup of oil until emulsified. Season the vinaigrette with salt and pepper. 

Step 4    

Arrange the tomatoes, tofu, basil and onion Caprese-style on a platter. Drizzle some of the vinaigrette on the salad  and top with the bread crumbs. Pass the extra vinaigrette at the table. 

Make Ahead

The vinaigrette can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

Suggested Pairing

Red cherry–scented, full-bodied rosé: 2012 Charles & Charles

