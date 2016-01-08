Tomato and Tofu Caprese Salad with Asian Vinaigrette

“I had an extraordinary Caprese salad at Tra Vigne in Napa Valley and it changed my world,” Choi says. For his multiculti take here, tofu and soy sauce stand in for the traditional mozzarella and balsamic. “It’s refreshing without disrupting the romance of the original,” he says.
Amazing Tomato Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook
How to Make It
Set the tofu on a paper towel–lined plate. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours or overnight to drain the excess water. Cut the tofu into 1/2-inch cubes or rectangles.
In a food processor, pulse the bread until coarse crumbs form; you should have about 1/3 cup. In a small skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the bread crumbs and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden, 4 to 5 minutes.
In a small bowl, whisk the soy sauce with the vinegar, mirin, sugar, scallion, ginger, garlic and the remaining 1/4 cup of oil until emulsified. Season the vinaigrette with salt and pepper.
Arrange the tomatoes, tofu, basil and onion Caprese-style on a platter. Drizzle some of the vinaigrette on the salad and top with the bread crumbs. Pass the extra vinaigrette at the table.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5