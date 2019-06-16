Tomato and Plum Salad with Chrysanthemum Greens and Madras Curry Vinaigrette
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
By Melissa Perello
July 2019

Chef Melissa Perello’s summery tomato salad features chrysanthemum greens. They can be found at Asian markets, but you can also substitute adult arugula. The beautiful yellow-tinted vinaigrette relies on fresh ginger, honey, and curry powder for a balanced but bright flavor.

Ingredients

VINAIGRETTE

  • 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 small shallot (about 1/2 ounces), thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped peeled fresh ginger
  • 2 3/4 teaspoons madras curry powder
  • 2 1/4 teaspoon honey
  • 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

SALAD

  • 1 pound assorted heirloom tomatoes, cut into wedges (about 3 cups)
  • 1 pound ripe plums and/or pluots, cut into wedges
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 cups packed chrysanthemum greens (also called cresta di gallo or shungiku) (about 2 ounces) or wild arugula
  • 1 cup labneh or plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 teaspoon Aleppo pepper or marash chile flakes
  • Pinch of flaky sea salt

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the vinaigrette

Combine vinegar, shallot, lemon juice, ginger, curry powder, and honey in a blender. Let stand 15 minutes for curry powder to bloom. Process on high speed until smooth, about 1 minute. With blender running on low speed, slowly drizzle in olive oil until emulsified. Season with salt, and set aside.

Step 2    Make the salad

Place tomatoes and plums in a large bowl. Season with salt and black pepper; drizzle with olive oil. Set aside. Toss greens with 2 tablespoons vinaigrette in a medium bowl.

Step 3    

To serve, spread labneh on a platter; arrange tomatoes, plums, and greens on labneh. Drizzle with desired amount of remaining vinaigrette, and sprinkle with Aleppo pepper and flaky sea salt.

Make Ahead

Vinaigrette can be made up to 1 week ahead. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator until ready to use.

