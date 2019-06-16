Tomato and Plum Salad with Chrysanthemum Greens and Madras Curry Vinaigrette

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the vinaigrette Combine vinegar, shallot, lemon juice, ginger, curry powder, and honey in a blender. Let stand 15 minutes for curry powder to bloom. Process on high speed until smooth, about 1 minute. With blender running on low speed, slowly drizzle in olive oil until emulsified. Season with salt, and set aside.

Step 2 Make the salad Place tomatoes and plums in a large bowl. Season with salt and black pepper; drizzle with olive oil. Set aside. Toss greens with 2 tablespoons vinaigrette in a medium bowl.