Tomato and Plum Salad with Chrysanthemum Greens and Madras Curry Vinaigrette

Chef Melissa Perello’s summery tomato salad features chrysanthemum greens. They can be found at Asian markets, but you can also substitute adult arugula. The beautiful yellow-tinted vinaigrette relies on fresh ginger, honey, and curry powder for a balanced but bright flavor.
How to Make It
Combine vinegar, shallot, lemon juice, ginger, curry powder, and honey in a blender. Let stand 15 minutes for curry powder to bloom. Process on high speed until smooth, about 1 minute. With blender running on low speed, slowly drizzle in olive oil until emulsified. Season with salt, and set aside.
Place tomatoes and plums in a large bowl. Season with salt and black pepper; drizzle with olive oil. Set aside. Toss greens with 2 tablespoons vinaigrette in a medium bowl.
To serve, spread labneh on a platter; arrange tomatoes, plums, and greens on labneh. Drizzle with desired amount of remaining vinaigrette, and sprinkle with Aleppo pepper and flaky sea salt.