Tomato-and-Peach Salad with Crisp Tofu
Hugh Acheson
August 2014

Chef Hugh Acheson combines sweet, salty, spicy and tangy flavors in this exceptional summer tomato salad, tossing peaches, pickled serranos and crisp tofu together with a zippy ginger-lime dressing. Slideshow: Summer Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 serrano chiles, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup rice wine vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for seasoning
  • 1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 cup plus 3 tablespoons canola oil
  • 6 ounces extra-firm tofu, drained well and cubed
  • 2 heirloom tomatoes, sliced
  • 2 peaches, cut into wedges
  • 1 cup arugula or mizuna
  • 1/2 cup basil leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

Put the serranos in a small heatproof bowl. In a small saucepan, bring 1/2 cup of water to a boil with the vinegar, sugar and 1/2 teaspoon of salt, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Pour the brine over the serranos and let stand for 15 minutes, until cooled to room temperature.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the soy sauce, lime juice, ginger, mustard and 3 tablespoons of the oil.

Step 3    

In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the remaining 1/2 cup of oil until shimmering. Add the tofu and cook over moderate heat, turning, until crisp, 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel–lined plate. Season with salt.

Suggested Pairing

Juicy Pinot Noir–based rosé.

