Tomato-and-Mozzarella Salad with Orange Oil
© John Cullen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Elliot Reynolds
August 2015

This update of a classic caprese salad combines heirloom tomatoes, several types of basil, mozzarella and orange-scented olive oil. Slideshow: More Tomato Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 baguette, cut into 1-inch pieces (4 cups)
  • 5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 pounds heirloom tomatoes, halved or cut into 1/2-inch wedges
  • 1 pound buffalo mozzarella cheese, cut into large pieces
  • 1 tablespoon orange-flavored olive oil
  • Basil leaves, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. On a large baking sheet, toss the baguette pieces with 2 tablespoons of the extra-virgin olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake, tossing occasionally, until crisp and golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, gently toss the tomatoes with the remaining 3 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Arrange the tomatoes and mozzarella on a platter. Top with the croutons and drizzle with the orange oil. Garnish with the basil and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up