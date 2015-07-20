Tomato-and-Mozzarella Salad with Orange Oil

© John Cullen
This update of a classic caprese salad combines heirloom tomatoes, several types of basil, mozzarella and orange-scented olive oil. Slideshow: More Tomato Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350°. On a large baking sheet, toss the baguette pieces with 2 tablespoons of the extra-virgin olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake, tossing occasionally, until crisp and golden, 10 to 12 minutes. Let cool.
Step 2
In a large bowl, gently toss the tomatoes with the remaining 3 tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Arrange the tomatoes and mozzarella on a platter. Top with the croutons and drizzle with the orange oil. Garnish with the basil and serve.
