Tomato and Goat Cheese Tart

Preheat oven to 425°F with racks in upper third and lower third positions. Line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Set aside.

While oven is preheating, pulse flour, baking powder, 2 teaspoons of the thyme, and 1 teaspoon of the salt in a food processor until combined, about 4 pulses. Add butter and 1/2 cup of the goat cheese, and pulse until mixture is crumbly, about 30 pulses. Add vinegar, pulsing until combined, about 2 pulses. With food processor running, add ice water through food chute, 1 tablespoon at a time, just until dough comes together and forms a ball (you may not need all of the ice water), about 10 pulses. Shape dough into a disk, and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate until chilled, at least 30 minutes or up to 2 hours.

Meanwhile, place tomato slices on a baking sheet. Drizzle 3 tablespoons of the olive oil evenly over tomatoes; sprinkle evenly with 1 teaspoon of the salt and 1/2 teaspoon of the pepper. Roast tomatoes in preheated oven until tomatoes shrink a bit and are dry to the touch, 30 to 45 minutes, rotating baking sheets between top and bottom racks halfway through roasting time. Remove from oven.

Increase oven temperature to 450°F. Remove dough from refrigerator; roll dough on a lightly floured work surface into a 12-inch round, about 1/4-inch thick. Transfer to an 11-inch tart pan with a removable bottom, pressing dough into bottom and up sides of tart pan. Freeze dough for 20 minutes.

Place tart pan on a rimmed baking sheet. Place a piece of parchment paper on top of frozen tart; place pie weights or dried beans on top of parchment, filling to edge of tart pan. Bake at 450°F until just set and starting to get golden on edges, 20 to 25 minutes. Carefully remove beans and parchment, and let cool slightly, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, reduce oven temperature to 425°F.

Whisk together ricotta, garlic, and remaining 2 teaspoons thyme and 1 cup goat cheese in a bowl until combined. Using an offset spatula, spread cheese mixture evenly in bottom of crust. Arrange tomato slices evenly on top, slightly overlapping when necessary. Drizzle remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil over tomato slices; sprinkle evenly with remaining 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.