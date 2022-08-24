Recipes Comfort Food Savory Pies Tomato and Goat Cheese Tart This tart is the perfect way to take advantage of late summer tomatoes. A variety of heirlooms will create a nice visual, but feel free to use any type of tomato here. Roasting the tomatoes before adding them to the tart dries them a bit, which concentrates their flavor and helps prevent the crust from getting soggy. (Just make sure to slice them evenly so they cook at the same rate.) Goat cheese has two roles in this recipe, adding a tangy bite to the crust as well as serving as part of the cheesy tart filling. Fresh basil, another seasonal star, acts as the final garnish. Pair this tart with a crisp green salad and a glass of white wine. By Chandra Ram Chandra Ram Instagram Website Chandra Ram is a James Beard- and IACP-nominated food writer, editor and cookbook author. She worked in restaurants for years before turning to food writing and has won multiple awards for her work, including more than a dozen Jesse H. Neal awards and the McAllister Editorial Fellowship. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 24, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photo by Fred Hardy II / Food Styling by Ruth Blackburn / Prop Styling by Christina Brockman Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 2 hrs 20 mins Servings: 6 Ingredients 2 cups (about 8 1/2 ounces) all-purpose flour, plus more for work surface ½ teaspoon baking powder 4 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves (from 4 sprigs), divided 3 teaspoons kosher salt, divided ¾ cup (6 ounces) cold unsalted butter, cubed 12 ounces goat cheese, crumbled (about 1 1/2 cups), divided 1 tablespoon cold apple cider vinegar 3 to 4 tablespoons ice water, as needed 3 pounds heirloom tomatoes (such as red, yellow, and orange) (about 6 medium tomatoes), thinly sliced 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided 1 teaspoon black pepper, divided 1 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese ½ teaspoon grated garlic (from 2 large garlic cloves) Fresh purple and green basil leaves Directions Preheat oven to 425°F with racks in upper third and lower third positions. Line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Set aside. While oven is preheating, pulse flour, baking powder, 2 teaspoons of the thyme, and 1 teaspoon of the salt in a food processor until combined, about 4 pulses. Add butter and 1/2 cup of the goat cheese, and pulse until mixture is crumbly, about 30 pulses. Add vinegar, pulsing until combined, about 2 pulses. With food processor running, add ice water through food chute, 1 tablespoon at a time, just until dough comes together and forms a ball (you may not need all of the ice water), about 10 pulses. Shape dough into a disk, and wrap in plastic wrap. Refrigerate until chilled, at least 30 minutes or up to 2 hours. Meanwhile, place tomato slices on a baking sheet. Drizzle 3 tablespoons of the olive oil evenly over tomatoes; sprinkle evenly with 1 teaspoon of the salt and 1/2 teaspoon of the pepper. Roast tomatoes in preheated oven until tomatoes shrink a bit and are dry to the touch, 30 to 45 minutes, rotating baking sheets between top and bottom racks halfway through roasting time. Remove from oven. Increase oven temperature to 450°F. Remove dough from refrigerator; roll dough on a lightly floured work surface into a 12-inch round, about 1/4-inch thick. Transfer to an 11-inch tart pan with a removable bottom, pressing dough into bottom and up sides of tart pan. Freeze dough for 20 minutes. Place tart pan on a rimmed baking sheet. Place a piece of parchment paper on top of frozen tart; place pie weights or dried beans on top of parchment, filling to edge of tart pan. Bake at 450°F until just set and starting to get golden on edges, 20 to 25 minutes. Carefully remove beans and parchment, and let cool slightly, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, reduce oven temperature to 425°F. Whisk together ricotta, garlic, and remaining 2 teaspoons thyme and 1 cup goat cheese in a bowl until combined. Using an offset spatula, spread cheese mixture evenly in bottom of crust. Arrange tomato slices evenly on top, slightly overlapping when necessary. Drizzle remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil over tomato slices; sprinkle evenly with remaining 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Bake tart at 425°F until tomatoes and crust are browned, 20 to 25 minutes. Let cool until just warm, 20 to 30 minutes. Remove from tart pan. Garnish with basil leaves. Print