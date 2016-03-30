Tomato-and-Barley Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Cook the barley In a saucepan, heat the oil. Add the shallots and celery and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the barley, garlic and bay leaves. Add the apple juice and water and season with salt. Bring to a simmer; cover and cook over low heat until the water is absorbed and the barley is tender, 45 minutes. Spread the barley on a baking sheet to cool. Discard the bay leaves.

Step 2 Prepare the tomatoes Preheat the oven to 425°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the cherry tomatoes with the oil, honey and garlic. Season with salt. Roast for 20 minutes, stirring, until soft and caramelized. Transfer the baking sheet to a rack.

Step 3 In a large bowl, whisk the maple syrup with the apple juice and vinegar. Season with salt. Add the green tomatoes, toss to coat and let stand at room temperature for at least 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.