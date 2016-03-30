Tomato-and-Barley Salad
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Victoria Elíasdóttir
May 2016

This vegetarian salad boasts wonderful flavors and textures: chewy barley, tender honey-roasted cherry tomatoes and crisp, tart green tomatoes. The base of the dressing is cider vinegar and sweet apple juice. Slideshow: More Salads with Grains

Ingredients

BARLEY

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped shallots
  • 1 celery rib, finely chopped
  • 1 1/4 cups pearled barley (8 ounces)
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 cup apple juice
  • 2 1/2 cups water
  • Kosher salt

TOMATOES

  • 1 pound cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • Kosher salt
  • 3 tablespoons pure maple syrup
  • 3 tablespoons apple juice
  • 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 8 ounces green tomatoes, coarsely chopped

DRESSING

  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons apple juice
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 1 tablespoon chopped tarragon, plus leaves for garnish
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    Cook the barley

In a saucepan, heat the oil. Add the shallots and celery and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the barley, garlic and bay leaves. Add the apple juice and water and season with salt. Bring to a simmer; cover and cook over low heat until the water is absorbed and the barley is tender, 45 minutes. Spread the barley on a baking sheet to cool. Discard the bay leaves.

Step 2    Prepare the tomatoes

Preheat the oven to 425°. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the cherry tomatoes with the oil, honey and garlic. Season with salt. Roast for 20 minutes, stirring, until soft and caramelized. Transfer the baking sheet to a rack.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, whisk the maple syrup with the apple juice and vinegar. Season with salt. Add the green tomatoes, toss to coat and let stand at room temperature for at least 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 4    Make the dressing

In a bowl, whisk the vinegar, oil, apple juice, honey, lemon zest and chopped tarragon. Add the barley and toss. Season with salt. Spoon into shallow bowls and top with the roasted cherry tomatoes and marinated green tomatoes. Garnish with tarragon leaves and serve.

Make Ahead

The cooked barley and roasted tomatoes can be refrigerated separately overnight. Bring to room temperature before serving.

Suggested Pairing

Dry, savory white.

