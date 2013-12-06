Tomato-and-Almond Pesto
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 1/2 cups
Richard Landau
August 2013

Toasted almonds and blistered tomatoes give this Sicilian basil pesto, known as pesto Trapanese, a deep, rich flavor that’s sensational with steamed or grilled vegetables. Slideshow: Pesto Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 cup blanched slivered almonds
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes
  • 2 large garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 packed cup basil leaves
  • 1/4 cup water
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil. Add the almonds and toast over high heat, shaking the pan, until lightly browned, 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook until the skins just brown, 2 minutes. Let cool, then transfer to a food processor. Add the garlic, basil and remaining 2 tablespoons of oil; pulse until the almonds are chopped. Add the water and process to a chunky puree. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

