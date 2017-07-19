Tomatillo Toasts with Prosciutto and Manchego 

How to Make It

Step 1 Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the bread with olive oil and grill over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a work surface.

Step 2 Working over a medium bowl, grate the tomatillo halves on the large holes of a box grater until only the skins remain; discard the skins. Stir in the 2 tablespoons of olive oil and the crushed red pepper. Season generously with salt and black pepper.