Tomatillo Toasts with Prosciutto and Manchego 
Active Time
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
August 2017

Inspired by classic pan con tomate, a Spanish dish of bread rubbed with fresh tomato, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple tops crunchy toasted bread with tangy grated tomatillos. To round the toast out, he also adds thin slices of prosciutto and shaved Manchego cheese. Slideshow: More Tomatillo Recipes

Ingredients

  • Four 1-inch-thick slices  of rustic bread 
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin  olive oil, plus more for brushing 
  • 1 pound tomatillos—husked, rinsed and halved 
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper 
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper 
  • 4 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto 
  • Shaved Manchego cheese, for topping 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush the bread with olive oil and grill over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred, about 2 minutes. Transfer to  a work surface.

Step 2    

Working over a medium bowl, grate the tomatillo halves on the large holes of a box grater until only the skins remain;  discard the skins. Stir in the  2 tablespoons of olive oil  and the crushed red pepper. Season generously with salt and black pepper.  

Step 3    

Spoon the tomatillo mixture evenly on the toasts and top with the prosciutto. Top generously with shaved Manchego and serve right away. 

Make Ahead

The grated tomatillo mixture can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. 

