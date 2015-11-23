Tomatillo Chicken Enchiladas
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
January 2014

You’ll find tomatillos in the produce section at most grocery stores. Slideshow: More Mexican Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds tomatillos, sliced
  • 1 small green chile, chopped
  • 1 small bunch scallions, chopped
  • 1 small bunch cilantro, plus additional for garnish
  • 2 tablespoons lime juice
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 large onion
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 2 (6 ounce) boneless chicken breasts, skinless, cut into chunks
  • A pinch of sugar
  • 8 (7-inch) flour tortillas

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender, puree 1 pound of the tomatillos, chile, scallions, cilantro, lime juice, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 2    

In a large heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the on-ion, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the chicken, the remaining tomatillos and sugar, then cook, stirring until the chicken is cooked and the tomatillos are softened, about 6 minutes.

Step 3    

Divide the filling between the tortillas. Roll each tortilla into a cylinder and place, side-by-side in a baking dish. Pour the reserved salsa verde over the tortillas.

Step 4    

Bake the enchiladas until the filling is hot, about 10 minutes. Serve garnished with cilantro sprigs and tomatillo slices.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up