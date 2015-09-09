Tomahawk Steaks with Charred Tomato Charmoula 
© Andrew Purcell
Active Time
50 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Duskie Estes
October 2015

This impressive-looking steak, served with a chunky spiced-tomato topping, has the entire rib bone attached; it’s just as delicious made with a grilled bone-in or boneless rib eye.         Slideshow: More Steak Recipes

Ingredients

  • Two 2 1/2 pound tomahawk rib eye steaks
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 6 plum tomatoes, cored and halved lengthwise
  • Extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons each cumin and coriander seeds
  • 1/2 cup minced parsley
  • 1/2 cup minced cilantro
  • 1 teaspoon grated lemon zest plus 3 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sweet paprika
  • 1/8 teaspoon cayenne

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the steaks generously with salt and pepper  and let stand at room temperature for 45 minutes. 

Step 2    

Meanwhile, light a grill. Brush the tomatoes with olive oil and season with salt  and pepper. Grill over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a work surface to cool, then cut into 1/2-inch  dice and transfer to a bowl. 

Step 3    

In a small skillet, toast the cumin and coriander seeds over moderately high heat, tossing, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a mortar or spice grinder and let cool, then grind into a powder. Add the spices and 1/2 cup of olive oil to the tomatoes along with the parsley, cilantro, lemon zest, lemon juice, paprika and cayenne. Season the charmoula with salt and pepper. 

Step 4    

Grill the steaks over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 130°, about 35 minutes. Remove from the heat and let rest for 10 minutes. 

Step 5    

Carve the steaks off the bone, then thickly slice the meat against the grain. Transfer to a platter, spoon the charmoula on top and serve.

Serve With

Estes serves these impressive on-the-bone steaks with a North African–inspired chunky tomato topping seasoned with fresh herbs, cumin, coriander and lemon. 

Suggested Pairing

The tanginess makes the steaks good with a lighter red like Pinot Noir, as well as a more traditional choice like Cabernet.  

