Tomahawk Steaks with Charred Tomato Charmoula 

This impressive-looking steak, served with a chunky spiced-tomato topping, has the entire rib bone attached; it's just as delicious made with a grilled bone-in or boneless rib eye.
How to Make It
Season the steaks generously with salt and pepper and let stand at room temperature for 45 minutes.
Meanwhile, light a grill. Brush the tomatoes with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a work surface to cool, then cut into 1/2-inch dice and transfer to a bowl.
In a small skillet, toast the cumin and coriander seeds over moderately high heat, tossing, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a mortar or spice grinder and let cool, then grind into a powder. Add the spices and 1/2 cup of olive oil to the tomatoes along with the parsley, cilantro, lemon zest, lemon juice, paprika and cayenne. Season the charmoula with salt and pepper.
Grill the steaks over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 130°, about 35 minutes. Remove from the heat and let rest for 10 minutes.
Carve the steaks off the bone, then thickly slice the meat against the grain. Transfer to a platter, spoon the charmoula on top and serve.
Estes serves these impressive on-the-bone steaks with a North African–inspired chunky tomato topping seasoned with fresh herbs, cumin, coriander and lemon.
