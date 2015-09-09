Tomahawk Steaks with Charred Tomato Charmoula 

How to Make It

Step 1 Season the steaks generously with salt and pepper and let stand at room temperature for 45 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, light a grill. Brush the tomatoes with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a work surface to cool, then cut into 1/2-inch dice and transfer to a bowl.

Step 3 In a small skillet, toast the cumin and coriander seeds over moderately high heat, tossing, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a mortar or spice grinder and let cool, then grind into a powder. Add the spices and 1/2 cup of olive oil to the tomatoes along with the parsley, cilantro, lemon zest, lemon juice, paprika and cayenne. Season the charmoula with salt and pepper.

Step 4 Grill the steaks over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 130°, about 35 minutes. Remove from the heat and let rest for 10 minutes.