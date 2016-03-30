Tom Kha Gai 
Andrew Zimmern
May 2016

Andrew Zimmern's quick version of this classic Thai coconut soup gets flavor from a combination of fish sauce, chili paste, lemongrass and lime leaves. Slideshow: More Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken thighs, trimmed and sliced crosswise 1/4 inch thick
  • 1/4 cup Asian fish sauce
  • 3 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 3 tablespoons Thai chili paste (nam prik pao; see Note)
  • 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
  • 2 fresh or frozen kaffir lime leaves
  • 1 stalk fresh lemongrass, tender inner white part only, minced (about 2 tablespoons)
  • Two 14-ounce cans unsweetened coconut milk
  • 1/2 pound shiitake mushrooms, stems removed and caps thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • 2 Thai chiles, seeded and very thinly sliced on the diagonal, plus more for garnish
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/3 cup cilantro leaves, for garnish
  • Limes wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, toss the chicken with the fish sauce.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, combine the stock with the chili paste, sugar, lime leaves and lemongrass and bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Stir in the coconut milk and simmer for 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Add the chicken and fish sauce to the saucepan along with the shiitakes and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and the mushrooms are tender, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and discard the lime leaves. Stir in the lime juice and chiles and season with salt. Ladle the soup into bowls. Sprinkle the soup with the cilantro and serve with lime wedges and sliced chiles.

Notes

Nam prik pao is a sweet and spicy Thai condiment. It's available at Asian markets and online at kalustyans.com.

Suggested Pairing

Briny, citrus-inflected white.

