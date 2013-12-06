Tofu with Bell Peppers and Spicy Oyster Sauce

Bell peppers add both color and crunch to pan seared tofu, which is paired with an oyster sauce spiked with spicy Thai chilies. Slideshow: How to Make Tofu
How to Make It
Pat the tofu block dry with paper towels to remove excess water. Cut into 1/2-inch thick slices.
Heat a large skillet over high heat. Add 2 tablespoons of oil and after the oil is hot, carefully add the tofu into a single layer (hot oil may splatter). Sear each side for 2-3 minutes, or until golden and crisped. Remove the tofu from the pan and set aside.
Reduce the heat to medium and add the remaining tablespoon of oil. Stir in the garlic and cook for about 1 minute, or until the garlic is soft. Stir in the oyster sauce, water, chilies and bell pepper. Simmer for 1-2 minutes or until the bell peppers are tender.
Garnish with green onions and serve warm or at room temperature.
