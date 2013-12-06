Tofu with Bell Peppers and Spicy Oyster Sauce
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 to 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
May 2014

Bell peppers add both color and crunch to pan seared tofu, which is paired with an oyster sauce spiked with spicy Thai chilies. Slideshow: How to Make Tofu

Ingredients

  • One 14 ounce (396g) package firm tofu, drained and rinsed
  • 3 tablespoons grapeseed or canola oil (or other high flashpoint oil), divided
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/4 cup oyster sauce
  • 1/3 cup water
  • 1-2 Thai chilies, sliced
  • 1 red bell pepper, seeded and sliced
  • Sliced green onions, to garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Pat the tofu block dry with paper towels to remove excess water. Cut into 1/2-inch thick slices.

Step 2    

Heat a large skillet over high heat. Add 2 tablespoons of oil and after the oil is hot, carefully add the tofu into a single layer (hot oil may splatter). Sear each side for 2-3 minutes, or until golden and crisped. Remove the tofu from the pan and set aside.

Step 3    

Reduce the heat to medium and add the remaining tablespoon of oil. Stir in the garlic and cook for about 1 minute, or until the garlic is soft. Stir in the oyster sauce, water, chilies and bell pepper. Simmer for 1-2 minutes or until the bell peppers are tender.

Step 4    

Garnish with green onions and serve warm or at room temperature.

