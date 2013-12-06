Tofu with Bell Peppers and Spicy Oyster Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Pat the tofu block dry with paper towels to remove excess water. Cut into 1/2-inch thick slices.

Step 2 Heat a large skillet over high heat. Add 2 tablespoons of oil and after the oil is hot, carefully add the tofu into a single layer (hot oil may splatter). Sear each side for 2-3 minutes, or until golden and crisped. Remove the tofu from the pan and set aside.

Step 3 Reduce the heat to medium and add the remaining tablespoon of oil. Stir in the garlic and cook for about 1 minute, or until the garlic is soft. Stir in the oyster sauce, water, chilies and bell pepper. Simmer for 1-2 minutes or until the bell peppers are tender.