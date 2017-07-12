Tofu Scramble

How to Make It

Step 1 Wrap the tofu in paper towels and very gently press out some of the excess water. In a medium bowl, using a fork, smash the tofu into small crumbles.

Step 2 In a small bowl, whisk 2 tablespoons of the olive oil with the vinegar, turmeric, crushed red pepper and 1/3 cup of water.

Step 3 In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the mushrooms and a generous pinch of salt. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until browned and just tender, about 6 minutes. Stir in the shallot and garlic and cook until the shallot is softened, about 2 minutes.