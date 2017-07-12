Tofu Scramble
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Emily Tylman

This vegan alternative to a brunch staple is packed full of flavor. Mushrooms add meatiness and crushed red pepper gives the tofu a gentle buzz. What really brightens it up is the fresh spinach and juicy tomatoes, tossed in at the last minute. Slideshow: More Tofu Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 14-ounce package firm tofu, drained
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons distilled white vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 4 ounces shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and sliced 1/4 inch thick
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 medium shallot, diced (1/2 cup)
  • 1 large garlic clove, minced
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 cups lightly packed baby spinach (2 ounces)
  • 6 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved (1 cup)
  • Scallions, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Wrap the tofu in paper towels and very gently press out some of the excess water. In a medium bowl, using a fork, smash the tofu into small crumbles.

Step 2    

In a small bowl, whisk 2 tablespoons of the olive oil with the vinegar, turmeric, crushed red pepper and 1/3 cup of water.

Step 3    

In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the mushrooms and a generous pinch of salt. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until browned and just tender, about 6 minutes. Stir in the shallot and garlic and cook until the shallot is softened, about 2 minutes.

Step 4    

Add the tofu to the skillet and season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the turmeric sauce until the tofu is coated and bring to a simmer. Stir in the spinach and tomatoes and cook until the spinach is just wilted and the tofu is coated in a light sauce, about 2 minutes. Season generously with salt and pepper. Garnish with scallions and serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up