Tofu Scramble

This vegan alternative to a brunch staple is packed full of flavor. Mushrooms add meatiness and crushed red pepper gives the tofu a gentle buzz. What really brightens it up is the fresh spinach and juicy tomatoes, tossed in at the last minute. Slideshow: More Tofu Recipes
How to Make It
Wrap the tofu in paper towels and very gently press out some of the excess water. In a medium bowl, using a fork, smash the tofu into small crumbles.
In a small bowl, whisk 2 tablespoons of the olive oil with the vinegar, turmeric, crushed red pepper and 1/3 cup of water.
In a large cast-iron skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the mushrooms and a generous pinch of salt. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until browned and just tender, about 6 minutes. Stir in the shallot and garlic and cook until the shallot is softened, about 2 minutes.
Add the tofu to the skillet and season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the turmeric sauce until the tofu is coated and bring to a simmer. Stir in the spinach and tomatoes and cook until the spinach is just wilted and the tofu is coated in a light sauce, about 2 minutes. Season generously with salt and pepper. Garnish with scallions and serve immediately.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5