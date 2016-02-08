Tofu Masala

This supersimple vegetarian dish from F&W’s Kay Chun is hearty, spicy and delicious with a glass of Chenin Blanc. Slideshow: More Indian Recipes
How to Make It
In a large nonstick skillet, heat the oil. Add the onion, serrano, garlic, ginger, coriander, garam masala and tomatoes and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant and saucy, about 8 minutes. Stir in the tofu and 1 cup of water and bring to a simmer. Garnish with cilantro and serve with basmati rice.
Author Name: Jen Cute-Meaders
Review Body: I didn't love it. The tofu was a bit bland and desperately needed salt. The garam masala makes it quite spicy as well- I love spicy food but this was a bit much. Overall ok but I wouldn't make it again.
Review Rating: 2
Date Published: 2017-02-06