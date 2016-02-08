Tofu Masala
Kay Chun
March 2016

This supersimple vegetarian dish from F&W’s Kay Chun is hearty, spicy and delicious with a glass of Chenin Blanc. Slideshow: More Indian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 small onion, chopped
  • 1 serrano chile, chopped
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped garlic
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped peeled fresh ginger
  • 4 teaspoons ground coriander
  • 4 teaspoons garam masala
  • 2 medium tomatoes, chopped
  • One 14-ounce package firm tofu, drained and cubed
  • Chopped cilantro, for garnish
  • Steamed basmati rice, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a large nonstick skillet, heat the oil. Add the onion, serrano, garlic, ginger, coriander, garam masala and tomatoes and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant and saucy, about 8 minutes. Stir in the tofu and 1 cup of water and bring to a simmer. Garnish with cilantro and serve with basmati rice.

Suggested Pairing

Pair with a juicy, tropical fruit-inflected South African Chenin Blanc.

