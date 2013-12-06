Tofu, Kale & Cherry Tomatoes in White Wine Sauce

In this super fast dish, kale and cherry tomatoes are simmered in a decadent white wine sauce before getting an addition of crispy tofu. Slideshow: How to Make Tofu
How to Make It
Pat the tofu block dry with paper towels to remove excess water. Cut into 1-inch cubes.
Heat a large skillet over high heat. Add 2 tablespoons of oil and after the oil is hot, carefully add the tofu into a single layer (hot oil may splatter). Sear each side for 2-3 minutes, or until golden and crisped. Remove the tofu from the pan and set aside.
Reduce the heat to medium and add the remaining tablespoon of oil. Stir in the onions, and cook for 2-3 minutes or until soft and light golden.
Stir in the white wine, lemon juice, mustard, and salt. Simmer for 30 seconds and then stir in the kale and tomatoes. Cover the pan with a lid and simmer for about 1 minutes or until kale is tender.
Toss tofu with the kale and serve warm.
Review Body: this was beyond delicious.. i love tofu but was unfortunately out of it so i subbed chicken breast.. i'm a huge olive oil fan so that's what i used to cook.. i subbed 1 cut up roma tomato.. i had more like 1/4 of an onion so i added 2 sliced garlic cloves.. but other than that followed the recipe.. i salted with my sea salt/garlic/chili flake grinder.. so good!
