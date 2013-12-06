Tofu, Kale & Cherry Tomatoes in White Wine Sauce

Author Name: jamie voll

Review Body: this was beyond delicious.. i love tofu but was unfortunately out of it so i subbed chicken breast.. i'm a huge olive oil fan so that's what i used to cook.. i subbed 1 cut up roma tomato.. i had more like 1/4 of an onion so i added 2 sliced garlic cloves.. but other than that followed the recipe.. i salted with my sea salt/garlic/chili flake grinder.. so good!

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2017-10-14