Tofu, Kale & Cherry Tomatoes in White Wine Sauce
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 to 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
June 2014

In this super fast dish, kale and cherry tomatoes are simmered in a decadent white wine sauce before getting an addition of crispy tofu. Slideshow: How to Make Tofu

Ingredients

  • One 14 ounce (396g) package firm tofu, drained and rinsed
  • 3 tablespoons grapeseed or canola oil (or other high flashpoint oil), divided
  • 1/2 medium onion, sliced
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon spicy brown mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
  • 4 cups lightly packed chopped kale
  • 1/2 cup halved cherry tomatoes

How to Make It

Step 1    

Pat the tofu block dry with paper towels to remove excess water. Cut into 1-inch cubes.

Step 2    

Heat a large skillet over high heat. Add 2 tablespoons of oil and after the oil is hot, carefully add the tofu into a single layer (hot oil may splatter). Sear each side for 2-3 minutes, or until golden and crisped. Remove the tofu from the pan and set aside.

Step 3    

Reduce the heat to medium and add the remaining tablespoon of oil. Stir in the onions, and cook for 2-3 minutes or until soft and light golden.

Step 4    

Stir in the white wine, lemon juice, mustard, and salt. Simmer for 30 seconds and then stir in the kale and tomatoes. Cover the pan with a lid and simmer for about 1 minutes or until kale is tender.

Step 5    

Toss tofu with the kale and serve warm.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up