Tofu Doughnuts with Mezcal Condensed Milk 

F&W Best New Chef 2017 Yoshi Okai, of Austin's Otoko, makes these crisp fried doughnuts with a combination of silken tofu, sugar, flour and salt. The texture is not that of a traditional doughnut; instead, it's more like mochi, with an appealing chew. The creamy, sweet and smoky mezcal sauce is a most excellent accompaniment.Okai's crisp fried doughnuts have an appealing chew, almost like mochi. He says, "At Nishiki Market in Kyoto, Japan, there is a tofu shop where they've been making tofu for over 50 years and tofu doughnuts for 25 to 30 years. I was a teenager when I ate them, and I re-created the recipe later because I was kind of homesick. I don't have a recipe for them from Nishiki, but I made them from memory, and I think they came out pretty good."