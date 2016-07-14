Tofu Banh Mi Sandwiches

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, combine the vinegar, salt, sugar, garlic and 1/2 cup of water and whisk until the salt is dissolved. Add the cucumber, daikon and carrots and mix well. Let stand for 30 minutes, tossing occasionally. Drain the pickled vegetables and pick out and discard the garlic.

Step 2 Meanwhile, line a baking sheet with paper towels. Arrange the tofu slices on the sheet in a single layer and top with more paper towels. Gently press to remove excess water.