Tofu Banh Mi Sandwiches
© Con Poulos
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
August 2016

Tofu makes a surprise appearance in this totally delicious riff on a classic banh mi from Food & Wine's Kay Chun. A combination of ham, liverwurst and thinly sliced firm tofu is sandwiched with supercrunchy pickled fresh vegetables, cilantro and spicy chiles. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Sandwiches

Ingredients

  • 1 cup distilled white vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 3 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 3 ounces hothouse cucumber, julienned
  • 4 ounces daikon, peeled and julienned
  • 4 ounces multicolored carrots, peeled and julienned
  • One 14-ounce package firm tofu, drained and sliced 1/8 inch thick
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 baguette (about 20 inches long), halved lengthwise
  • 1/2 cup liverwurst (4 ounces)
  • 8 ounces sliced ham
  • Thinly sliced serrano or jalapeño chiles and cilantro sprigs, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, combine the vinegar, salt, sugar, garlic and 1/2 cup of water and whisk until the salt is dissolved. Add the cucumber, daikon and carrots and mix well. Let stand for 30 minutes, tossing occasionally. Drain the pickled vegetables and pick out and discard the garlic.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, line a baking sheet with paper towels. Arrange the tofu slices on the sheet in a single layer and top with more paper towels. Gently press to remove excess water.

Step 3    

Spread the mayonnaise on the top half of the split baguette; spread the liverwurst on  the bottom. Arrange the ham slices on the liverwurst, slightly overlapping the slices, then top with the tofu and pickled vegetables. Garnish with chiles and cilantro sprigs. Close the sandwiches, cut into  4 pieces and serve.

Make Ahead

The drained pickled vegetables can be refrigerated for 3 days.

Suggested Pairing

Tangy, summery Gose.

