Tofu Banh Mi Sandwiches

Tofu makes a surprise appearance in this totally delicious riff on a classic banh mi from Food & Wine's Kay Chun. A combination of ham, liverwurst and thinly sliced firm tofu is sandwiched with supercrunchy pickled fresh vegetables, cilantro and spicy chiles. Slideshow: More Vegetarian Sandwiches
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, combine the vinegar, salt, sugar, garlic and 1/2 cup of water and whisk until the salt is dissolved. Add the cucumber, daikon and carrots and mix well. Let stand for 30 minutes, tossing occasionally. Drain the pickled vegetables and pick out and discard the garlic.
Meanwhile, line a baking sheet with paper towels. Arrange the tofu slices on the sheet in a single layer and top with more paper towels. Gently press to remove excess water.
Spread the mayonnaise on the top half of the split baguette; spread the liverwurst on the bottom. Arrange the ham slices on the liverwurst, slightly overlapping the slices, then top with the tofu and pickled vegetables. Garnish with chiles and cilantro sprigs. Close the sandwiches, cut into 4 pieces and serve.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Tushar Gandhi
Review Body: Ham and liverwurst, and it's considered a vegetarian sandwich (slideshow More Vegetarian Sandwiches)?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-24
Author Name: Dennis Teschler
Review Body: Just what i alway say vegetarian is better when you add meat
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-08-24
Author Name: IchNaturally
Review Body: Wow love this vegetarian sandwich! I've tasted banh mi somewhere before that make used of a sweet butter and it was also delicious.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-09-13
Author Name: Devrey Smith
Review Body: I agree with Tushar - how on EARTH can you call this vegetarian?!?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-24
Author Name: lisa dillman
Review Body: Yes, that's what I was thinking! Had been excited to make it tonight but now ... not so much!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-24