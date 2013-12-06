Toffee Matzo
© Madeleine Hill
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 2 pounds
Andrew Zimmern
October 2013

This fast, genius dessert uses store-bought matzo as the instant base for homemade toffee. Slideshow: More Recipes from Andrew Zimmern

Ingredients

  • 2 sticks (1/2 pound) salted butter, plus more for brushing
  • About 5 pieces of matzo
  • 1 cup packed dark brown sugar
  • 2 cups good-quality chocolate chips, such as Guittard or Valrhona
  • 1 cup mixed pecan halves and sliced almonds, toasted
  • Sea salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a 15- by 17-inch shallow baking pan with foil and brush the foil with butter. Line the pan with parchment paper and brush the paper with butter. Arrange a layer of matzo in the pan, breaking it to fit.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, melt the 2 sticks of butter with the brown sugar over moderate heat. Bring to a boil and cook, whisking the toffee constantly, for 5 minutes. Pour the toffee evenly over the matzo and spread it in a thin layer. Transfer the pan to the oven and bake for 5 to 8 minutes, or until bubbling.

Step 3    

Remove the toffee matzo from the oven and sprinkle the chocolate chips on top. Let the chocolate melt for 5 minutes, then, using an offset spatula, spread it evenly in a thin layer. Sprinkle the nuts on top and season lightly with salt. Let cool to room temperature, or refrigerate for faster cooling. Break the toffee into pieces and serve.

Make Ahead

The toffee can be kept in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up